Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet 'Back Together' Weeks After Shock Divorce Announcement: REPORT

Is there hope for love after all?!

If you’re like us, you were devastated to hear about the end of one of our fave celeb couples, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. The pair announced their separation in January after nearly two decades (and two children) together. In the since-deleted post, they chalked the split up to “transformational times.” But now, it seems that they have have decided to weather these transformational times together, after all…

Related: Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Back Together After Split! Read His Explanation!

According to a source for Hollywood Life, the duo are “already living together again” just weeks after going public with their breakup. The insider dished:

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

OMG, this news warms our hearts!

The source said their kids Lola (14) and Nakoa-Wolf (13) are “obviously thrilled” about the reconciliation, adding:

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

Count us in on that hope! We would love to see these two reunite. But what about the factors that broke them up in the first place? Sources for People and Entertainment Tonight had previously suggested that distance had put a real strain on their relationship, and Lisa wasn’t interested in joining her husband when he was shooting on location (which was frequently). One source admitted:

“For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason’s marriage, being apart has been a disaster.”

With how in-demand Jason is right now, we can’t imagine much will change in his jet-setting career. But hey, maybe they’ve come to a new understanding on the situation. He has reportedly been staying in an RV close to the family home, so maybe he proved his devotion. (Frankly, we’re glad to know he’s back in a real house instead of living in a van — no matter how expensive and fancy the van may have been.)

Related: Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers ‘Talking Things Through’ Amid Supposed Breakup

He’s definitely still the family’s biggest cheerleader, as he showed in his support of stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s new film, The Batman. On Monday, the Aquaman star posted a snap of himself and her boyfriend Channing Tatum to Instagram with the caption:

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C”

Aww… we’re getting “one big happy family” vibes here. Crossing our fingers that it lasts! Jason and Lisa forever!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]