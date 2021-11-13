Chris Daughtry’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Hannah Found Dead In Nashville Home

Chris Daughtry and his family are mourning the sudden loss of their 25-year-old daughter Hannah.

According to People, the American Idol star abruptly postponed his tour after law enforcement found Hannah dead in her Nashville home on Friday. No further details about her sudden death have been released at this time. However, Chris reportedly flew home from his concert shortly after learning the news to be with his grieving family. His band was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, but all tour dates have been postponed for the next week.

In a statement about the cancellation on Facebook, they said:

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Hannah and her 23-year-old brother Griffin are Chris’ wife Deanna Daughtry’s children from a previous relationship. The couple, who met in 2000, also have 10-yea-old twins together, Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

After sharing an image of a burning candle on her Instagram account, Deanna later spoke out about her daughter’s passing and thanked her followers for the support during this difficult time:

“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

We’re sending our love and deepest condolences to the Daughtry family at this time.

