Lisa Rinna Speaks Out After Daughter Delilah Hamlin Reveals Accidental Overdose

Lisa Rinna is “forever grateful” for all of the support.

On Wednesday, the 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hopped on her Instagram Stories to thank everyone who reached out in the days after her and Harry Hamlin’s daughter Delilah revealed her accidentally prescription pill overdose. The momma wrote:

“Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!! We are forever grateful. Thank you.”

Take a look at her post (below):

In an emotional IG video Tuesday, the 23-year-old opened up about her recent health struggles, admitting she sought treatment for Xanax dependency earlier this year while battling several autoimmune diseases she believed were triggered by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:

“This is scary to do because I was actually asked not to tell my story by somebody close to me. Basically, in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. And in no way am I saying I’m an anti-vaxxer because I’m totally not, I just didn’t know enough about it — no one did. … After the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever. That’s when everything kind of started.”

According to Delilah, she’s been struggling with PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections), Epstein-Barr virus, a small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, encephalitis, and five tick-borne illnesses. Whoa! She claimed the second dose “flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases” she had no idea she had, explaining:

“I started getting really sick, I started feeling like I had the flu the whole time. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — I would never wish those panic attacks on my worse enemy. It was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible. I just knew in my gut that there was something else wrong.”

After experiencing an awful bout of “severe panic attacks” stemming from her obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), her psychiatrist told her to take “three milligrams of Xanax a day.” Basically, over-prescribing her medication to take each day:

“My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

The California native then entered treatment in Arizona to help with her dependence on Xanax but soon began experiencing “seizures left and right.” Unfortunately, she ended up having to find an alternative center. ICYMI, you can listen to her entire story (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DELILAH BELLE (@delilahbelle)

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please reach out to the SAMHSA hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). And for more information on coronavirus from professionals who’ve researched virology throughout med school and daily in their line of work, please click HERE.



[Image via WENN/Avalon]