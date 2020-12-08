Andy Cohen Reveals The Future Of Vanderpump Rules After Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Exit...

So, like, is this show DOA or what?!

As reality TV fans will recall, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their departure from Bravo‘s popular Vanderpump Rules days ago, leaving a big hole in the show’s lineup. But to hear public-facing network exec Andy Cohen tell it, the future still sounds good for the deliciously controversial show, even after the couple’s exit!

On Monday’s episode of his Sirius XM satellite radio talk show Radio Andy, Cohen bristled at the idea that VPR could possibly suffer from the departure of Jax and Brittany. Sure, they were popular and polarizing personalities — especially Jax! — but the Watch What Happens Live host likes the lineup his network is running out there next year all the same!

Cohen dished (below):

“Listen, [the show still] has Lala [Kent], James [Kennedy], Scheana [Shay], Tom [Sandoval], Tom [Schwartz], Katie [Maloney], Arianna [Madix], and the new people. I mean, that’s a solid cast. When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited. I’m excited for there to be a shift also.”

Well, when you put it like that…

Of course, Jax and Brittany are moving on to bigger and better things — namely, the family they’re starting together. And when the pair first announced their exit several days ago, the 41-year-old Taylor teased fans in his departure post, writing in part:

“Stay tuned, We can’t wait for [sic] to share what we have planned.”

Hmmm… so clearly something is coming next for them, right?! Guess we’ll just have to wait to find out what it is. FWIW, Jax also responded to a comment on his departure post with a joke about pitching a spinoff to Bravo called Vanderpump Babies. LOLz!

An End Of An Era!

As great as the couple’s baby news is — and as confident as Cohen may be about his VPR lineup moving forward — even Andy couldn’t ignore the big hole the couple will leave in their absence. Always controversial, and often going way over the line both on air and on social media, Jax in particular will go down as one of the most polarizing reality TV personalties ever, according to the New Yorker.

Speaking about the couple’s legacy, the radio host mused:

“I have to give it up to them… specifically Jax. Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show. That’s quite a run that he had. He will go down as one of the biggest reality stars in their moment. That was an incredible run that they had. One thing that I always, always appreciated about Jax is every time he came to Watch What Happens Live, he was always in the middle of some s**t storm on the show. We would roast him mercilessly, and he always took it like a man. I mean, he was a good sport about.”

That’s a nice sentiment, and Jax did make for good reality TV, if we’re being honest.

But let’s not act like both he and Brittany didn’t create far more serious and painful issues for their cast mates and others, either. The couple shouldn’t be thinking they are leaving reality TV with a totally clean conscience. That Jax didn’t get the ax after the Faith Stowers scandal is itself an ISSUE. Pretty s**tty! Just saying!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you happy to see Jax and Brittany moving on? Do U agree with Andy’s take on their departure, or does it only whitewash the more serious and problematic events in which these two were involved??

And what do U think of the Vanderpump Rules lineup moving forward?! Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

