Little Women: Atlanta Star Ms Juicy Baby Hospitalized In Intensive Care Unit As Fans Share Prayers

One of the fan favorites of the reality TV show Little Women: Atlanta has been rushed to the hospital.

Ms Juicy Baby is now reportedly stable in the intensive care unit at an undisclosed hospital after a major health scare. There’s not much information available about what exactly happened to the 50-year-old reality TV star, whose real name is Shirlene King Pearson, but her team is asking for prayers as she continues to fight.

Early on Friday morning, Ms Juicy Baby’s reps at The Meme Agency posted an update to her Instagram account explaining some of what she’s been going through. While they chose to keep the specifics of her health matters private, the agency shared this message requesting prayers from the reality TV star’s 657,000 IG followers:

“At this time Ms Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”

TMZ reports that insiders have been mum about why the reality star was hospitalized in the first place.

However, the outlet notes that Ms Juicy had no known “serious health issues,” and in fact, she’d been “focusing on her health” over the last several years by working out consistently and consuming a healthier diet. We are heartened to hear that she’s “stabilized” now, but obviously, this is still a very serious situation.

Ms Juicy has had a memorable run on the Lifetime show. She’s popularized catchphrases on air like “I’m the Queen of Atlanta, boo,” “Jesus take the wheel,” and her patented “Heeeey.”

So it was understandable that the fan favorite’s followers would show their support. Viewers took to the comments section on the IG announcement throughout the day on Friday, sharing prayers for the reality TV vet in her medical fight:

“What is happening?!? Prayers for Ms Juicy!” “your work here is not done boo. Well wishes. It’s not time to go yet love. Sending you love and healing energy” “Praying the Lord brings you through this” “Love you. Thank you for the update.” “What happened to Juicy??” “Praying for a speedy recovery.” “Sending so much love Juicy, I know you can get through this.”

Exactly two years ago on Thursday, Ms Juicy’s longtime friend and reality TV co-star Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross tragically died in a car accident in Atlanta.

We hope for the best for Ms Juicy Baby in this scary situation.

