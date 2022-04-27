Ireland Baldwin Reveals She's Been Hospitalized 20 Times Due To Rare Phobia In Surprising Red Table Talk

Ireland Baldwin is opening up like never before on Red Table Talk.

The model sat down with Willow Smith on Wednesday’s episode of the Facebook Watch show, where she talked about the different kinds of medical conditions she suffers from — one of which apparently sent her to the hospital 20 times.

Revealing that she suffers from a condition known as cardiophobia, the 26-year-old quipped to Willow:

“You’re like, ‘What is that?’ I didn’t know either until I did a lot of research for a very long time.”

According to the Behaviour Change medical journal, “cardiophobic persons repeatedly present with complaints of chest pain and heart palpitations accompanied by fears of having a heart attack and of dying.” But Ireland put it in much simpler terms during the sit-down, explaining:

“I have a fear of my own heartbeat.”

Wow!

She continued:

“When it starts getting really fast, even when I’m slightly nervous or if I exercise or anything, I start panicking to the point where I’m convinced, not matter what anyone says, that I’m going to have a heart attack and I have to go to a hospital. I’ve had maybe over 20 hospital visits in my life.”

Wow!

Elsewhere in the interview, the influencer admitted that a lot of her anxiety stems from knowing her success in the industry is largely due to having successful parents, Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin.

The blonde beauty confessed to Willow that she knows deep down she wouldn’t have “been scouted as a model if it weren’t for who my parents are,” adding:

“At the beginning of my modeling career, I was like, ‘Why am I even doing this?’”

And while having a famous parent is definitely a nice perk, Baldwin said she can’t stand being compared to her bombshell mother, sharing:

“Nothing makes me want to peel my fingernails off more than doing a Basinger-Baldwin spread in a magazine. And then facing the criticism and the comparisons.”

As fans know, Ireland checked herself into Malibu’s Soba Recovery Center in 2015 to deal with her anxiety — an experience she came through stronger. An insider told ET at the time:

“Ireland has been through some stressful and negative situations in her life recently and has taken the proactive approach to getting things back on track. Ireland has the full support of her family and friends who are extremely proud that she has taken matters into her own hands as the strong woman that she is.”

We applaud Ireland for continuously being such an open book about her struggles!

