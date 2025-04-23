Lizzo Reveals All The Food & Drinks She Gave Up To Achieve Weight Loss Goals!

Lizzo is revealing the secrets to her “weight release.”

The Cuz I Love You singer has committed a fitness journey over the past two years, and the results definitely speak for themselves! Earlier this month, she revealed on the On Purpose podcast she likes to think of her progress as a “weight release” as opposed to a “weight loss” because she’ “not experiencing any loss.” The 36-year-old explained:

“I’ve actually gained so much. I’ve gained a sense of self. I’ve gained a lifestyle that I actually really love and I’m like, ‘I can maintain this.’ I’ve gained a new perspective on nutrition and the science behind cardio and weight lifting.”

Fantastic! And she isn’t in the business of gatekeeping her secrets!

In a TikTok Live on Tuesday, the About Damn Time singer opened up about some of the food and drinks she gave up to achieve her new figure… Starting with her daily coffee intake. She revealed that before starting her journey, she’d average about three large Starbucks drinks per DAY… Which she estimated to be about 1,200 calories just in beverages alone… Again, per day! So in addition to cutting out all those calories, Lizzo said the reduced caffeine intake has helped to “regulate [her] nervous system.”

That’s great!

She also explained she had to initiate a “calorie deficit,” which is when you’re burning more calories in a given day than you’re consuming, because she was prone to “binging.” So for her first meal of the day, she switched up to cut out the “sugary stuff” and set the tone with something more “savory”:

“I do something sweet. It’s gotta be with some sort of like carb. I’ll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you.”

The Truth Hurts singer made a note to consider “calories in versus calories out. That’s just how the human body works.”

On top of food, drinks, and exercise, Lizzo explained that a healthier mental state has helped keep her committed to her goals:

“I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years. And then I decided that I want to release and I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself like fully and be happy. And I meditated. I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit, but not like made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions. I loved to distract myself with people. I loved to distract myself with food. I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that. And I stopped doing that. And I just focused on me.”

Good for her!

After her Live, the Hustlers actress showed followers the food she described she planned to eat that day, which included jerk bison [meat]balls, rice, peas, and cabbage:

“I’m going to pour some hot sauce on this and go to town.”

Watch (below):

In January, Lizzo revealed she had dropped 16 percent of her body fat and brought her body mass index down by 10.5 since January 2023. She seems like she’s in a great place! We’re s0 happy for her!

