Lizzo Drags Britney Spears For Just 'Doing A Janet Jackson Impression' -- And Fans Are COMING FOR HER!!!

Lizzo is facing the wrath of Britney Spears fans right now!

Here’s what happened! In 2021, the Juice singer ranked who she thinks is the queen of pop music. You would think she would say it’s Madonna! We mean, she is commonly known as the queen of pop! But no, Lizzo did not give the crown to Madonna or even Beyoncé — though the latter she says is simply the queen of all music. To the Grammy winner, the queen of pop is none other than Janet Jackson! With Britney and Rihanna as the princesses of pop! Wow! See the list (below):

King of Pop- Michael Jackson

Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson Prince of pop- Bieber

Princess of Pop- Britney Spears

The Pop princess- Rihanna Queen of music- Beyonce https://t.co/98Zq8ZOH25 — LIZZO (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

Related: MGK Takes Brian Austin Green ‘Child Actor’ Dig To The Next Level!

At the time, Madonna’s fans blasted Lizzo! They disagreed with her order, feeling the Ray of Light artist should have the title! However, you won’t find the 36-year-old changing her mind over the matter years later! She stands by her opinion but, in doing so, has now enraged Britney’s stans!

During an appearance on the Sibling Rivalry Podcast on Tuesday, Lizzo offered up an explanation as to why Janet takes the top spot for her! She brought up Britney as an example but sort of dragged her in the eyes of fans, claiming the Toxic artist could not be the queen of pop because she is just “doing a Janet Impression!” Whoa! She said:

“I have to really clear up some sh*t up. Because people came for me on the Internet because I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop. I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop. Here is why I said Janet is the Queen of Pop. Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it. Janet is her diva. There were no such things as Pop divas before Janet. Janet was first. She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television.”

The flutist insisted her ranking is not because one is “better than the other.” It’s solely based on who came and did it first. She continued:

“And I’m just putting it out there. It’s not because someone is better than the other. She was just first. And, she is Janet. She invented this sh*t.”

Just to throw out another name here, what about Cher? Where does she fall on the list? Is she still the goddess of pop? Hmm. Lizzo added:

“Now, Madonna is the Pop icon, and I love Madonna. And we can’t refute her influence and what she’s done for pop music and for all of the divas. She birthed a generation. I felt like I was fighting for my life because people was just dragging me by my ankles.”

Well, the fight is not over yet! Britney fans have THOUGHTS about these new comments from Lizzo! But first, check out the interview (below):

Look, there is no doubt that all of these women have had a huge impact on the music industry! They are icons who deserve their flowers and more, especially Janet! It is also no secret that the Nasty singer has been a huge influence on Britney creatively — something she has admitted herself! The Circus singer once wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram:

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive. She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life. Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”

That said, some fans do not think Britney is only doing an impersonation of Janet and that Lizzo completely discredited the influence she has had in the business for decades. They went off on the Good As Hell performer on X (Twitter), saying:

“lizzo is soooo lame like ????? wtf girl britney’s music stood the test of time, the kids not gonna remember your s**t in 20 years” “Nobody thinks of THE Britney Spears as a Janet Jackson impersonator. She literally crafted her own sound and imagery at 16 and became the blueprint for every new pop girl.” “Lizzo’s wording is actually really aggrevating, because for years people have been posting videos about how Britney went to the school of Janet Jackson when it came to her dancing . That was a positive take on it which was celebrating their talent. Now here comes Lizzo randomly talking about Britney in an interview twisting it into a negative saying Britney’s a Janet impersonator. There are a handful of things similar to Janet in Britney’s career, but she also was so different.” “Lizzo calling Britney Spears a Janet Jackson impersonator as if their music sounds anything alike or as if Britney hasn’t made it abundantly clear that she has worshipped Janet her whole life…” “Lizzo is entitled to her wrong opinions. Britney is an icon in her own right, it’s not an impersonation. Janet is a legend. Britney is a legend.” “love Lizzo, but saying that Britney is doing a ‘Janet impersonation’ instead of just saying she took a lot of inspiration from her…”

Yeesh!

Others sided with Lizzo, though noted that “impression” may not have been the right word here! They fired back:

“Lizzo wasn’t even disrespecting Britney at all she literally was telling the truth” “The girls are in a tizzy bc Lizzo said Britney is a Janet impersonator and I hate to say it but even she herself said Janet was the Inspo and it’s obvious” “‘Impersonator’ may not have been the right word for Lizzo to use but what we won’t do is act like Britney wasn’t directly influenced by Janet.” “i understood what lizzo was saying, but impersonator isn’t the word i would use. britney is literally a student of janet, there’s no denying that.” “Britney is literally Janet’s daughter that’s a known FACT lizzo was weird for calling her a Janet Jackson impersonator but she wasn’t wrong for saying that Britney was influenced and inspired by Janet”

Lizzo may want to stay out of the queen of pop debate moving forward! Clearly, it is a touchy subject! Oof! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Lizzo? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Sibling Rivalry/YouTube, WENN/Avalon, MEGA/WENN]