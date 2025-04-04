MGK Takes Brian Austin Green 'Child Actor' Dig To The Next Level!

The drama between Megan Fox’s baby daddies has reached a whole new petty level!

Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green have been sniping at each other for a while now. However, the situation escalated last week when the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a screenshot of an angry DM from the Bloody Valentine singer on Instagram, calling him out for asking about the due date of Megan’s baby. Colson wrote:

“stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the feds. quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public. you chose the wrong one to f**k with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials.”

Jeez! All the man was trying to do was figure out when his ex-wife was giving birth to their kids’ half-sibling! Who goes off like that over something so innocent?

Brian didn’t take too kindly to the message and put MGK on blast publicly:

“I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad. Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next”

Well, MGK isn’t going after Leo! Not yet, at least! He’s still focused on Brian, and his new attack is so savage! For those who don’t know, the musician founded a coffeehouse and lounge in Cleveland, Ohio, called 27 Club Coffee. The place sells an assortment of food and beverages, including cocktails, and they just debuted a new one on the menu this week! It’s a tribute — or dig — to the 51-year-old actor! The all-green drink is called the “Child Actor Margarita.” Yes, really! The 27 Club Coffee’s Instagram account said on Friday:

“We put a childish twist on this margarita meant for those days when you just don’t wanna act like an adult. 9021-OMG”

While BAG is not called out by name, there’s no denying this is about him with that 90210 wink! It’s a clear reference to that DM MGK sent him! Damn! Check out the cocktail (below):

These two just can’t give us — and more importantly Megan — a break! Jeez! Sources close to Machine Gun Kelly told TMZ this was meant to be a “light-hearted jab” at Brian since he has been taking shots at him and his relationship with the Jennifer’s Body star — well, his former relationship! They supposedly aren’t together right now, though the jury is out on whether they’ll rekindle…

Regardless, MGK decided to fire back at Brian through his business — even though Megan reportedly “does not love” that they are fighting. You’d think since the rapper and the Transformers alum just welcomed a daughter together, he wouldn’t want to add any more stress on her plate by continuing this ridiculous feud with Brian! Apparently not! He just decided to act a bit “childish” himself, instead.

