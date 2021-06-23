Lorde Reveals Cheeky Backstory Behind Her Solar Power Album Cover Art!

Lorde is opening up about the head-turning album artwork for her latest single, Solar Power!

Those who have been streaming the performer’s new song might have noticed that its artwork shows a side of the singer few have seen: her derriere, in all its glory. See (below):

Cheeky, right? Well, the 24-year-old opened up about how the artwork came to be during a chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday.

When the host asked about the story behind the cover — which he wasn’t allowed to show on screen, btw — the Royals hitmaker said:

“My friend just took it. It was just me jumping over a friend on the beach… It’s a little hardcore, but it was so joyful to me. It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral.”

There you have it: her friend was taking pictures — which is, weirdly enough, a lyric in the song! Does that mean the song is all about Lorde and her friends making the album artwork for the song? Maybe. Probably not. But maybe!

For now, ch-ch-check out her interview (below) for more!

