Britney Spears Reveals Whether She'll Perform Again Days Before Her Big Court Date!

It’s the answer everybody’s been anticipating!! Will Britney Spears be returning to the stage soon!? Finally, we know, and straight from the Princess of Pop herself!

Britney took to Instagram with a truly inneresting video on Thursday to address some of her fans’ BIGGEST questions. And, yes, touring was among them! For starters, the 39-year-old captioned her upload by giving a shout-out to legend Shania Twain:

“As @shaniatwain says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!! It’s time to answer more of your questions !!!!!! PS … I know it’s WINE and DINE … I was antsy OK ???!!!”

Yup, that “ansty” bit is definitely something to keep in mind when watching the video (below)! Not to sound like a #FreeBritney conspiracy theorist here, but there’s something a bit off in the fast-paced clip. Perhaps it was just nerves leading up to that big question!

Talking quickly to the camera, Spears shared:

“Okay, so I hear that you guys have been writing in, and I’m here to answer all of your questions. The first main question that you guys have been asking me is what’s my favorite business trip that I ever took? My favorite business trip was probably a trip to Italy. Donatella Versace, she flew me there… Just to stay in her beautiful villa. It was beautiful. She fine [sic] and dined us, and huge fashion shows, it was really fun.”

Hmmm… Not sure that’s the main question follower’s have been dying to know! After confirming her shoes are size seven (again, another odd one there!), the musician got to the point:

“Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I gonna ever take the stage again?’”

Drum roll, please… Brit’s long-awaited response was:

“I have no idea. I’m having fun right now, I’m [in] a transition in my life, and I’m enjoying myself.”

Hear the news from the celeb (below)!

WOW! Well, that’s definitely not what many fans were hoping for, but at least it sounds like Britney’s taking back control of her life and doing what she wants and loves!

As for that “transition,” next week, the momma of two will be appearing in court for the first time in years to explain why she wants her father Jamie Spears fired as her conservator! While we’ll have to wait and see what the Toxic vocalist has to say about the conservatorship on June 23, sources told TMZ her decision to speak on her behalf has everything to do with getting her estranged father out of her business, versus abolishing the whole system for good. In fact, she might actually appreciate some aspects of the deal, with the confidant explaining:

“She has 99% of the freedom she’d have if she weren’t in a conservatorship, and the only thing she’s prevented from doing are crazy things, like buying 3 cars at a time [something she tried to do back in the day].”

The insider even claimed Britney knows the conservatorship saved her from being “out of control” financially when she was younger, adding:

“She’s taken care of and she knows it.”

But, of course, getting her dad, who is allegedly hoping to use his daughter’s hard-earned money to pay his hefty legal fees, away from her finances is what matters most at this point. So, we’re eager to hear what she has to say when she confronts him for the first time in months in court! We have a feeling next week could turn out to be a bit of a Circus…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you super bummed there are no live performances planned soon? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

