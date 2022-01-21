Louie Anderson Dead At 68 After Battle With Blood Cancer

According to his publicist, comedian Louie Anderson has died. He was 68 years old.

The TV star and longtime standup talent had been in a Las Vegas hospital battling an aggressive form of blood cancer. As we reported earlier this week, his health was on a steep decline.

The former Family Feud host was resting comfortably in the hospital earlier this week according to his spokesperson, Glenn Schwartz. The celeb’s rep had said at the time:

“Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. He is resting comfortably.”

Sadly, per TMZ, Schwartz revealed that the comedian finally lost his battle with the aggressive disease on Friday morning.

The Baskets star had previously been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the world. It is unclear when the diagnosis occurred.

R.I.P.

Born to his family as one of eleven children, Anderson endured a troubled childhood while growing up in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The comedian caught his first break when he won a regional comedy competition in 1981, and steadily rose through the ranks, first performing on The Tonight Show three years later. Since, he released more than half a dozen stand-up specials, including 2018’s Big Underwear, and starred in two sitcoms: CBS‘ mid-1990s sitcom The Louie Show, and Fox‘s animated late 1990s series Life with Louie. He also won an Emmy for Baskets.

Anderson notably hosted Family Feud from 1999 through 2002, and guest starred throughout the years in shows like Grace Under Fire, Touched By An Angel, Young Sheldon, and Chicago Hope. He also enjoyed several high-profile film appearances, admirably stealing the scene in memorable roles in movies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Coming to America, and Coming to America 2.

Other comedians had been trying to grapple with Anderson’s declining health recently — even in the star’s final hours. On Thursday night, Pauly Shore revealed he’d just left Anderson’s bedside at the hospital. The 53-year-old comedian tweeted about his friend (below):

“I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers”

Seeing the message, Kathy Griffin reached out via Twitter in response to Shore:

“Pauly. So sorry. Thinkin about nights with Louis and Judy Toll. Cant laugh harder than that.”

Heartbreaking.

Per Deadline, Anderson leaves behind his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Louie Anderson’s friends, family, and loved ones as they grapple with the comedian’s sad passing.

