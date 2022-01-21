Jodie Sweetin Reflects On Bob Saget’s Death & Her Recent Engagement In Thoughtful 40th Birthday Post

Jodie Sweetin is taking the good with the bad on her 40th birthday.

Age 40 is a big milestone for anyone, but the Full House alum has experienced a lot of major, life-changing events in just the past few weeks. Earlier this month, her friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly. And earlier this week, she got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Mescal Wasilewski.

That’s enough to put anyone in a reflective mood, and the sitcom star shared some of her thoughts about it in a lengthy Instagram post. She wrote:

“Here’s what 40 looks like. It was full of family, love, wonderful messages, thoughtful gifts, flowers, Mexican food, cake and lots of other goodies, and so much more. I remember thinking that 40 was such an ‘official’ age when I was younger. Now? I realize 40 is just STARTING to feel like an adult.”

The actress continued:

“It’s old enough to have learned from lots of mistakes, but young enough to still go for the adventure. It’s finally feeling great in my own skin. It’s self-acceptance. It’s hustle. It’s knowing how to take care of my self and when to be totally selfless. It’s remembering that you’ve made it through ALL the bad days up until now. It’s finding joy in small things and not needing life to be big and grand all the time. It’s realizing your time on this planet is very limited, so you better fucking enjoy it. It’s about focusing on the ‘we’, not the ‘me’. It’s about looking inward and figuring out what the rest of it all is gonna look like.”

Referencing her TV dad’s death, she shared:

“The past two weeks have a been a reminder of just how fleeting it all is. The deep heartbreak of losing someone you love, to the joy of getting engaged, and the deep self reflection of those big round decade birthdays.”

Jodie concluded:

“Life comes at you fast. The wonderful, the painful, the joyous and the uncertain. The most important thing I’ve learned along the way is that if I can just hold on a little longer sometimes, the joy returns. I hope you remember that too… Turning 40 has been a gift. I’m ready for what comes next…”

Those are some valuable words of wisdom that would make Danny Tanner proud! Happy birthday Jodie — keeping you in our thoughts during this emotional time.

