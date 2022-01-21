Legendary Singer & Actor Meat Loaf Dead At 74

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, passed away on Thursday after suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms. He was 74.

The singer’s manager, Michael Greene, confirmed the news to TMZ, explaining that the musician had been planning to attend a business dinner earlier this week to discuss a show he was working on (titled I’d Do Anything For Love). Unfortunately, he had to cancel it after he caught COVID and grew very sick. Sources told the outlet that his condition quickly became critical. It remains unclear if he was vaccinated.

A statement was released to Facebook confirming his death, noting that he passed away surrounded by his wife Deborah Gillespie and daughters Pearl, 47, and Amanda, 41, adding:

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf was famous for his 1977 album Bat Out of Hell, which sold over 40 million copies. He earned his first number 1 hit with his single I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That). He even won a Grammy for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance. Outside of his music career, he made plenty of appearances in film and TV shows, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Spice World: The Movie, and Fight Club. He also starred in Hair, both on and off-Broadway.

Losing an incredible talent like this has been hard for many celebrities, fans, and friends of the singer. Many have already taken to social media to mourn his loss, including Cher, who was one of the first to pay tribute, writing on Twitter:

“Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did ‘Dead Ringer.’ Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”

Piers Morgan also chimed in, saying:

“One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.”

Actor Stephen Fry mused:

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard life, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Night Live way back in the last century…he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful.”

You can watch the SNL sketch (below).

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century – https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

See even more tributes to the legendary singer here:

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

We wanted you, we needed you–and we loved you. Three out of three after all, Meatloaf. You will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2022

A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022

Such a sad loss. We’re sending love to all those mourning the performer’s death. R.I.P.

