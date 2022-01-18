Comedian Louie Anderson Hospitalized With Aggressive Cancer

Oh no! Louie Anderson is in the hospital!

The Family Feud host is currently battling cancer, his representative confirmed on Tuesday. According to his spokesperson, Glenn Schwartz, via Rolling Stone, the 68-year-old is “resting comfortably” in a hospital as he battles the disease. Glenn said in a statement:

“Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. He is resting comfortably.”

This type of cancer is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that originates in the lymph nodes or other lymphoid tissues. It is very aggressive, but it does have the potential to be cured. Thank goodness.

It’s unclear when the Baskets alum was first diagnosed or what treatment he is currently undergoing. While speaking to TMZ, his representative simply reiterated the fact that he is comfortable in his hospital bed.

Last year, Anderson opened up about his impressive weight loss journey during the pandemic. He credited intermittent fasting for helping him drop 30-40 lbs. So scary how things can change in the blink of an eye. We will be thinking of Louie as he battles this illness!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]