Louis Tomlinson Will 'Forever Despise' YouTuber Logan Paul After Controversial Liam Payne Interview!

Louis Tomlinson absolutely hates this celeb — and always will!

In an interview with The Independent on Saturday, the 33-year-old singer opened up about Liam Payne on the first anniversary of his death. The One Direction singer’s tragic passing was as shocking as it was untimely. He was staying alone at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina when he fell off a balcony while intoxicated. It’s unimaginable, and it really shook his former bandmates. Louis has confessed he thinks he can “never really accept” his death. Oof.

In this new interview, the Lemonade singer got defensive, arguing it’s easy for many to “point the finger” in the wake of Liam’s passing. Many celebrities even demanded better protection for artists, especially those who became famous at a young age. However, the performer swore that the adults in One Direction’s life took good care of them during the height of their fame, adding that he doesn’t “blame anyone for my experience” in the band.

But… if he were to find fault somewhere? Louis points to all the intense online comments and “journalism.” He then specifically called out Logan Paul!

Back in 2022, Liam sat down with a whiskey in his hand for an interview with the controversial social media personality on his Impaulsive podcast. He talked a lot about the One Direction days, saying Simon Cowell built the band around him. He recalled he and another member nearly got into a fistfight. And he trashed his bandmates, too! He called Zayn a “d**khead” and said there are “many reasons why I dislike” him, as well as claiming he and Louis didn’t like each other while in the group. Yikes!

Watch the podcast episode (below) if you haven’t seen it:

Many fans didn’t appreciate the remarks, feeling he came across as arrogant and bitter. But of course… he wasn’t in a great state of mind, was he? He was literally holding booze as he spoke!

Liam later apologized and revealed he went to rehab for 100 days after going into a “dark” place following the backlash. But to this day, Louis can’t forgive Logan for giving his friend a platform in such a state. He told The Independent:

“I f**king forever despise [Logan Paul], horrible, horrible little f**ker.”

Damn! He continued:

“I think that’s also the problem with some of this new ‘media’… I would like to think most journalists.”

Louis then stopped and corrected himself, saying:

“Some journalists have a duty of care.”

It really is wild that Logan didn’t see a man in trouble in front of him.

Innerestingly, Louis actually defends some of his late friend’s remarks from the convo! Although a lot of fans were upset over Liam’s claims that he was the de facto leader of 1D, Louis insists that what he said was true. He continued:

“It was, definitely. It was definitely a role that was assigned to him. That is the truth.”

Louis explained he and the other band members looked up to Liam, as “he’d already played at halftime [at a Wolverhampton Wanderers game], we’d done s****y school shows.” And when the musician described his bandmate as the most “vital” part of One Direction in a tribute after his death, he meant it. He concluded:

“In between him playing that role and also doing a huge chunk of the songwriting… it’s not even up for debate.”

