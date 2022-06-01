Liam Payne Blasts One Direction Bandmates On Podcast -- And Fans Are NOT Happy!

Liam Payne had a lot to get off his chest about his former One Direction band members – and fans are not happy about it … like at all!

Speaking on controversial YouTube star Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive on Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer covered several topics — even taking the time to criticize his old bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlison, and Zayn Malik. And surprisingly, he did NOT hold back on the deets, talking about everything from their fighting during the days in 1D to casually letting everyone know that he still very much “dislikes” Zayn.

Talking about the group, Liam described the members as “rowdy” when he first joined. This comment inevitably prompted him to go off about his feelings about the other men, specifically saying first about Louis:

“Louis was wild. And he wanted to be wild. That’s his spirit”

However, Bear’s dad was quick to note that Louis is his “best mate now” before admitting:

“But in the band, we hated each other. Like to come to blows hated each other. It was close.”

Wow!

Without mentioning a particular band member by name, Liam described one particular instance where he and a bandmate got into an argument so heated it really did almost result in a fistfight. He recalled:

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall. So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.’”

Damn…

Elsewhere in the podcast, Logan brought up the time his brother, Jake Paul, nearly came to blows with Zayn in 2020. In case you missed that one, Jake tweeted at the Pillowtalk crooner after believing that he had been “disrespectful” towards him. However, that did not sit well with the performer’s then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid who blasted Jake on Twitter for being “ugly and irrelevant.” She also called Zayn a “respectful king.” Looking back on the situation, Liam quipped on the podcast, saying:

“Then she tweeted something about ‘get yourself a respectful man’ or something — that one didn’t age very well.”

Yeesh! Of course, he is most likely referring to the alleged physical altercation between Zayn and Yolanda Hadid, where he was charged in 2021 after he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser.” Without explaining the reference, though, Liam went on to share his thoughts on the Dusk Till Dawn performer, sharing:

“Before we go too deep into this, there are many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there are many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side. If I had had to go through what he went through his growth and whatever else … My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense. You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d**k,’ but at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he actually even wanted to be there.”

He added:

“And also, I’m so misunderstood by myself more than anyone. Like, I don’t know what I’m doing or why I’m here. It’s like I can’t sit here and d**k on him because of whatever. And listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life the person on the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them.”

However, fans seemed very unimpressed by his comments. Noting how Liam went viral last week for being cozying up in pictures with model Aliana Mawla hours before revealing his breakup with Maya Henry, one fan said:

“liam talking s**t about zayn as if he didnt cheat on his fiancé last week.”

Another commented:

“zayn choosing to keep certain aspects of his life private and liam airing it out voluntarily to LOGAN PAUL is a prime example of how wicked this man truly is.”

A third tweeted:

“I didn’t think I’d live to see the day where Liam Payne is the most problematic member of One Direction.”

And that’s not the only thing people took an issue with when it came to Liam’s interview on the pod! Others were also upset by the father of one claiming his first solo single Strip That Down “outsold everybody within the band.” Umm… yeah about that…

Someone clearly needed a reality check, and social media users were happy to give that to him! Many shared screenshots of Harry’s Grammy Award-winning track Watermelon Sugar and Zayn’s I Don’t Wanna Live Forever has gained more than a billion streams, thus completely surpassing Strip That Down. Additionally, fans pointed out that Liam’s 2019 album LP1 only peaked at No. 111 on the Billboard 200:

“Liam…baby we can easily fact check.” “‘i outsold all the boys’ -liam payne on logan paul’s podcast as harry styles sold out 15 shows at msg, wembley stadium for 2 nights, headlined coachella two weekends, and broke chart records all while having class and respect for his ex band mates.” “NOBODY and i mean NOBODY has ever said ‘put on that new liam payne song.’” “liam payne is doing a podcast with logan paul and harry styles is performing at a sold out wembley stadium in a few weeks. the levels is hilarious.” “liam payne cheating on maya got more attention than any of his music did” “‘strip that down outsold everybody in the band’ liam payne says while being on an interview with no one else but logan paul.”

Many fans also pointed out how Harry, Zayn, Niall, and Louis have all tried their best not to speak negatively about their former bandmates over the years. We mean, Niall and Harry even drank a salmon smoothie and ate a scorpion, respectively, on The Late Late Show with James Corden in order to not trash talk the guys! But clearly, Liam had no problem doing so!

No wonder people were pissed by this interview! You can ch-ch-check out the entire conversation (below):

[Image via Impaulsive/YouTube, TheEllenShow/YouTube]