Liam Payne Apologizes For One Direction Comments, Says He 'Didn’t Leave The House For Three Months’ After Fan Backlash

Liam Payne is finally addressing his One Direction comments from the summer — and the severe backlash he got…

If you don’t remember, the 29-year-old made an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast back in June, where he didn’t spare ANY words regarding his former bandmates. The singer went on a bit of a tangent talking about the feuds with his fellow 1D alums, specifically Zayn Malik. Not only did he admit he straight-up “dislikes” the Pillowtalk singer, he brought up the alleged physical altercation with Yolanda Hadid! He also shaded the rest by boasting he had the most successful debut solo track and was the starting point for the band’s creation. Yeah. Wow.

This of course ignited fan outrage online! The X Factor UK set the record straight in July, pointing out that it was Niall Horan who was first selected for the group, with Liam actually being chosen fourth!

Well, five months of silence later, the Strip That Down singer is finally ready to talk.

The father of one took to Instagram Saturday in anticipation of England’s match in the World Cup, jokingly telling fans they could block him if the team lost. One fan tweeted that Liam’s sentiment had made them laugh, and we guess that was all it took for the Sunshine singer to open up about his now-infamous podcast interview. In an IG response to the tweet, Liam wrote:

“Thank you, I really appreciate that as it got dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me. I didn’t leave the house for three months.”

Whoa! Was he really so scared of his fans? Maybe so because he apologized profusely, saying:

“You guys know I’m sorry about all that stuff. I love my boys. Not sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with me and I took it out on everyone else… never had a bigger chip on my shoulder and I’m really glad to lose it.”

Hey, at least he’s taking responsibility for his words! Although it started off a bit rocky, this certainly isn’t the worst celebrity apology we’ve ever seen. He concluded his post:

“I’m hoping that you guys can forgive me in time because we’ve been through far to [sic] much but the jokes are funny keep em coming.”

The jokes did indeed keep coming, as one fan poked fun at the singer for using a web browser to view tweets, rather than the official app. Liam quickly explained that he had actually deleted his Twitter app because it was too “upsetting.” That’s really great, but… if you’re going to quit, you should probably stay off of it on your web browser, too! LOLz! See his full statements (below):

What do you think about the Bedroom Floor singer’s apology, Perezcious readers? Are YOU ready to accept it? Let us know in the comments down below!

