Lourdes Leon Strips Down For Vanity Fair & Reminisces About Dating 'First Boyfriend' Timothée Chalamet!

Lourdes Leon just gave a rare sneak peek into her personal life.

Madonna‘s 24-year-old daughter recently posed for a Vanity Fair spread and feature where she rocks a bedazzled bra and flaunts her butterfly tattoos. Ch-ch-check out the stunning shots taken by Adrienne Raquel (below):

WOW!!

And in the brief interview, Lourdes revealed one very interesting tidbit: she actually dated Timothée Chalamet while attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan for some time. Thankfully, the starlet had nothing bad to say about their relationship:

“I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend.”

Just casually dropping that fun fact about her dating history! As you may know, 25-year-old Chalamet is currently back together with another model, Lily-Rose Depp. On Monday, the couple was reportedly spotted out shopping at boutique jewelry and clothing store Verameat in New York City. An eyewitness revealed they spied the A-lister buying Lily a dress, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“They came in together, and both looked around. Timothée has come into the store several times, both with Lily and alone. While Lily was looking at something outside, he bought it quickly for her as a secret gift and then ran out. He was very sweet and is always gracious and kind to the designer and staff at the store.”

Wonder if Johnny Depp‘s daughter already knew about his old flame Lourdes?! Regardless, it appears Leon plans to follow in her actor ex’s footsteps as she told the publication that she would love to take on the role of Mother Theresa one day. Inneresting!

In another part of the interview, the aspiring actress dished all about Madonna — who she hinted might have had some “stage mom” energy growing up. Admitting the Like A Virgin singer pushed her into ballet lessons at the age of three when she recognized her daughter’s talent, she confessed:

“My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential.”

There is nothing like having parental support, and it seems like Madonna is a cheerleader for each of her six children. We mean, this is the same woman who moved to Portugal for a bit to become a full-time soccer mom for her adopted son, David Banda.

Though she didn’t expand more on her famous momma, the grown-up fashionista did drop this helpful tidbit for anyone looking to give Madonna a present in the future. Hint: she is unimpressed by scandalous gifts! Lourdes HIGHlariously revealed:

“She’s expecting something nice that she’ll actually use, and she gets a leather horse condom and a bong shaped like a c**k and balls. She doesn’t even smoke weed.”

Who says a racy bong can’t be used for decoration?? LOLz!

The dancer then ended the conversation by reflecting on the country’s future with he-who-shall-not-be-named out of the office and the rise in hate crimes against minority communities.

“After the last presidency, I don’t think I have one friend that’s not depressed or anxious. We feel together now, and there is a sense of solidarity and responsibility for any person that doesn’t feel safe to walk down the street.”

