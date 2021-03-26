Madonna Caught Photoshopping Her Head Onto A 22-Year-Old Model's Body Without Permission!

LOLz! What was Madonna thinking? (Probably something along the lines of Bitch I’m Madonna tbh.)

About six years ago Her Madgesty was promoting her upcoming album Rebel Heart with pics showing a more goth/punk aesthetic than we were used to seeing from her, at least not for many years.

Unfortunately one of the photos she put up on her Instagram at the time was NOT of her but of her head on a young model’s body! Ch-ch-check out the post, which is still up today (as of this writing anyway):

We will say in retrospect it’s fair to argue Madge wasn’t trying to fool anyone. The photoshopping is not super clean, and the body matching is not even CLOSE. But then again, she probably did fool plenty of her 15 million followers who weren’t looking closely for it back then.

But what is particularly egregious is that the then-56-year-old pop legend didn’t bother asking the young lady whose body she was stealing! Even worse considering the girl was just 22 years old at the time!

That would be model Amelia Goldie, who was as surprised as anyone else to see the photoshop. Well, moreso really, seeing as it’s HER BODY. Check the Joy Division T-shirt and crescent moon necklace in this post from weeks beforehand!

According to the now-28-year-old Aussie, Madonna never asked or credited her!

She told Buzzfeed on Thursday she “thought it was a joke” at first but then “realized it wasn’t because it was [posted on] her official account.” But what could a 22-year-old do about it at the time? She recalled:

“I tried to reach out via Instagram to her team twice, to no response.”

It was Amelia who brought the vintage photoshop faux pas to light once again. Earlier this month she posted a video to her TikTok showing a SBS of Madonna’s photo and her original, with the caption:

“When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it’s actually your body (I’m not joking).”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Over the past few days the post has gone more and more viral as tons of commenters are flooding her TikTok — and Madonna’s IG — saying she should get some sort of compensation.

Amelia has called the incident “the best/weirdest/funniest thing to ever happen” to her in the past, telling BF:

“I’ve been told it’s a great ‘party flex,’ which makes me laugh. I told it at a job interview and they loved it.”

However, she does agree she wanted some sort of recognition from Madonna at the very least — we mean, it’s her body ffs!

“I [would] definitely laugh and say I’m flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited! I think if you’re going to play somebody else’s body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!”

We think gurl is being pretty magnanimous about all this. But we get it. We mean… bitch it’s Madonna! She is at least capitalizing on her latest post about it going viral and getting a LOT of attention on her own unique look (see HERE).

Hey, that’s something at least! How would YOU react to getting your body stolen by a celeb using photoshop? Especially considering these days the tech is a lot better and tougher to detect… it could really fool people!

