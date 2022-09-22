Love Is Blind Exes Nick Thompson & Danielle Ruhl Give Fans Dueling Life Updates Weeks After Sudden Split

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl are both getting their say after their recent split.

Of course, we’ve been covering the trajectory of the two Love Is Blind stars since the show. They revealed last month that they were splitting up after Danielle officially filed for divorce. Their love story on season two of the hit Netflix show wasn’t meant to last forever, sadly, and their abrupt breakup announcement rocked fans of the streaming series.

Now, they are both speaking about the situation. Thompson went first, taking to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon with a long message about his mental health and emotional well-being after splitting from Danielle.

He began:

“Any reality TV personality opens a portion of their life to you for entertainment. You see glimpses on TV, social media, and other outlets with little insight into the reality of our day-to-day life experiences.”

He continued from there, explaining how difficult this time has been:

“The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me. Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief as we navigate our emotions. Everyone perceives & experiences grief differently when a relationship ends, let alone the loss of a marriage in the public eye. I’m working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression.”

Ugh! Hate that. The fan microscope is severe when it comes to a super popular show like Love Is Blind.

Thompson continued, trying to take a more optimistic viewpoint on life after the divorce:

“In this process, I’ve learned who my loyal family, friends, and fans are, for whom I am incredibly grateful. I’ve learned there will always be others who disappoint or do not align with my truth or well-being. I’ve learned that sometimes people will jump to criticize and judge someone without context or care of how it truly affects them. Most importantly, I’ve learned that sometimes it’s okay to not be okay and that staying true to myself is essential to find my way forward.”

He ended by practicing gratitude. After thanking his loyal fans, supporters, and followers for the “ongoing support,” he concluded:

“I’m grateful for this experience, the learnings that came, and those yet to come. I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had. I’m optimistic for the future.”

Here is his full post (below):

Three hours after Nick spoke out, Danielle took to IG to share her side of things.

Equally optimistic — and with a similar message-on-a-photo-background aesthetic — Ruhl wrote:

“What a whirlwind of a year, with countless life changing events, experiences and memories made. It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw. However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey and continue to support me throughout this entire experience.”

She mentioned finding strength in the close-knit group of her Love Is Blind co-stars:

“I’ve gained incredible new friends who I now call family. Found an incredible support group and virtual friends from around the world who I am forever grateful for. I’ve also learned to love myself and to prioritize surrounding myself with those who love me for who I am.”

And just like Nick, she tried to end on a high note.

She finished with an optimistic flourish about her newly-single life:

“The future is bright and I’m hopeful my next chapter will be the best one yet. Excited to have the opportunity to continue to connect with all of you, shed light on topics I hold close to home, and show you some new projects I have been working on. Love y’all so much. I’ll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said — choose yourself.”

Here is her full message to fans (below):

Clearly, this has been a challenging time for both of them. We are heartened by their optimism through it all!

We have to ask though… did they coordinate these posts? They’re so similar, it feels like they must have had a discussion about equal messaging or something. Right?

Anyway, sending love to Danielle and Nick as they navigate their new normal apart from each other!

