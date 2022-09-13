Love Is Blind Star Danielle Ruhl Spends ‘Most’ Of Her Days ‘Crying’ Following Separation From Nick Thompson

Love is Blind — because it’s so hard to see through the tears?

Danielle Ruhl is going through it amidst her separation from Love Is Blind co-star Nick Thompson. The exes were featured on season two of the Netflix dating series, which aired its finale in February of this year — eight months after they tied the knot in June of 2021.

As we’ve previously reported, Danielle filed for divorce on August 15th at the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois. She’s been keeping a rather low profile since. However, that’s all changed now as she recently took to her Instagram story to fire back at fans who have wondered why she’s not MORE upset. Seriously, people??

She noted:

“It’s funny when people are like, ‘How are you so happy?’ Would you rather have me post an Instagram Live of me crying for eight hours straight, because I can do that if you want [me] to! That’s my reality.”

She added:

“[I] can barely see out of my eyes from crying. I deal with these situations like anyone else. Sending love to all.”

Before firmly teasing:

“If you would rather have me sit here posting stories, sobbing, I could easily do that. It’s what I spend most of my days doing. But I do cry all of the time. I cry easily. I cry when I’m happy, I cry when I’m sad. But who wants to see that? Come on.”

See screenshots (below):

It must be hard for the 29-year-old as she attempts to regain a hold on her life while she has people constantly pressing her for info. Our guess? She’s just taking as much time as she needs — in PRIVATE — to heal. She revealed back in July on the Chase Life with Kelly podcast she had a history of depression and “suicidal ideation” dating back to when she was just eight years old, so we’re sure she’s trying to keep herself out of that darkness.

If you follow her IG, you know she still has TONS of pics up with Nick, so if that’s not a crystal clear indication there was a lot of love between the two and she’s just having a bit of a hard time letting go, then we don’t know what is. See some of the pics (below):

So sad!

Danielle and Nick were one of two couples to make it wedding ring official from the sophomore installment of the show, and also one of two to take it back — as we’ve previously reported, season two co-stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones also called it quits last month, just six months after the season’s finale.

So sad to see all these beautiful love stories be cut short, but it’s all a part of life. You live and you learn! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below), and PLEASE be nice to Danielle!

