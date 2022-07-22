Love Is Blind Star Danielle Ruhl Opens Up About How She Shed 70 Pounds & Kept It Off!

Danielle Ruhl is sharing her weight loss secret from the last decade!

As fans may know, the Love is Blind star has been very open about her weight loss journey and body insecurities over the past year. She previously got real on social media about how she gained nearly 20 pounds from the stress of trying to find love in the pods on the Netflix series, writing at the time:

“I wanted to share a few photos of how my weight fluctuates throughout the months and years. (I even gained 20 lbs during filming due to stress). Showing this to remind myself and everyone that beauty comes from the inside. We should love ourselves no matter what. My weight can change all of the time based on time of year, healthy habits, stress levels, how busy I am etc. Now I forgive myself when this happens, and refuse to be my own worst critic.”

Related: Honey Boo Boo To Undergo Weight Loss Surgery With Her BF At Just 17 Years Old!

Such a vulnerable moment…

Now, the 29-year-old reality star revealed how she lost 70 pounds, and kept it off. Danielle shared with her fans on Instagram Tuesday that she was able to take “control of my health” all thanks to the help of Nutrisystem. She explained in the caption alongside a video announcing her partnership with the company:

“If you know me, you know that I’ve struggled with weight since I was a kid. I get asked a lot how I lost the weight/ kept it off. Ten years ago, after trying everything I started @Nutrisystem with a coworker. Taking control of my health and dropping 70lbs is a huge part of the reason that I am who I am today, and so much of that is thanks to Nutrisystem. This is why I am so excited to share that I am partnering with Nutrisystem, a brand that has been close to my heart for so long.”

She continued:

“I am excited to share my story with you, connect you with the program, and of course hype you up on along the way. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to reach out!”

Danielle also praised Nutrisystem in the video for how it helped her to not only lose the weight but keep it off, noting “it really changed my life.” Love that for her! You can ch-ch-check out the post here.

Her hubby, Nick Thompson, whom she met on the dating show, applauded her progress in the comments section, expressing:

“I’m proud of you for sharing your journey and continue to be as you take control of your health everyday! I fell in love without ever seeing you and you’re a beautiful human at any weight!”

Danielle continued to open up about her story in a press release for Nutrisystem, saying she has struggled with her weight for a long time and used food as a distraction:

“When I was younger, food was almost like a crutch that I would use to distract me during times I was feeling low. The more this became a habit, the more I found myself eating and indulging in unhealthy foods. I was also bullied for being heavier than most kids. Instead of using this as jumpstarting a healthier return, I turned back to food when I was feeling sad.”

When she started noticing her weight was “consistently increasing” as time went on, she started to lose the “weight in an unhealthy way.” Because of her experience, the Netflix personality looked at the weight loss program for guidance:

“Nutrisystem taught me about healthy eating, portion control and overall helped me crave healthier foods that ultimately lead to a lifestyle change. Consistency is key.”

While Danielle was nervous about telling others about her health journey at first, she eventually shared her story and received so much support from others who gave her the strength to continue:

“There were times I was so insecure about my weight, I didn’t even want to let people know that I was on a set diet. However, once I disclosed information about my weight loss journey, people were often very supportive and that helped me build up even more confidence to keep going.”

Truly inspiring. We’re all for making health a priority — not a number! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Danielle Ruhl/Instagram, Love Is Blind/Netflix]