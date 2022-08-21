A Second Love Is Blind Couple Splits -- Danielle Ruhl Filed For Divorce From Nick Thompson!

Another Love Is Blind couple is walking away from each other.

As we reported earlier this week, season two stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their intention to divorce. The pair had gotten hitched in the second year of the hit streaming show, and appeared to be on the way to happily ever after before things ended this week in a sudden and unexpected way.

And now, it’s happened again to another couple that rose to prominence on the Netflix series.

According to TMZ, Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson. The court docs mark the beginning of the end of the pair’s year-long marriage. The timing is interesting for several reasons, including the fact that the filing was first reported just days after McNeely and Jones announced their split. As it turns out, it was actually filed a few days before McNeely and Jones revealed the end of their relationship.

But also, this comes just a few weeks after Ruhl talked some about plans to start a family with Thompson. They even spoke to Us Weekly last month about potentially re-doing their wedding day so they could enjoy the full celebration with friends and family without the show’s camera crews all over the place. So what happened?!

It’s unclear what the situation is with the couple’s split. The news outlet reports Danielle filed for divorce back on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago, Illinois. So whatever is going on behind the scenes, important legal moves are being made. This clearly isn’t being taken lightly. Ugh!

FWIW, neither one has announced the split on socials. And they still follow each other on Instagram as of Sunday morning. So the court filing is in stark contrast to what is being showed to the public via digital channels. Still, it sucks to see these two reportedly bite the dust like this. Netflix fans are busy commenting on both of their IG accounts now, questioning the report and wondering about their future.

All we can do is wish Nick and Danielle the best as they apparently move on and go their separate ways. Definitely not the news we expected at this point, especially coming on the heels of the other Love Is Blind breakup.

Still, they certainly had their ups and downs on the show, with some major difficulties and points of drama. So are y’all surprised by this?! Or not??

