Danielle Rhul Speaks Out Against Vanessa Lachey's Questionable Love Is Blind Body Diversity Comments!

One Love Is Blind star isn’t seeing eye to eye with Vanessa Lachey!

As fans know, contestants are separated into individual pods for the first phase of dating on the reality series; they can hear, but are unable to see one another as they attempt to fall in love. Yet, despite appearances not coming into play at all, fuller-figured contestants tend to not make it past this round.

It’s a pattern that’s become so perplexing, Vanessa herself was asked about it during a recent interview with Insider — and the TV personality gave quite a take. When asked why the curvier contestants don’t make it, she mused:

“Their whole life they’ve been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we’re in, that they’re so afraid to be themselves.”

However, that’s not the way season two’s Danielle Ruhl saw it when she appeared on the show. The Netflix alum, who shared her experience with body dysmorphia during her season, told E! News she doesn’t agree with Vanessa’s comments, sharing:

“There were certainly more confident women than myself who participated in this experience, regardless of body type… I can attest that many individuals with different body types, etc. were confident, enthusiastic and optimistic about finding love. Weight doesn’t and shouldn’t define someone’s confidence and after getting to know each woman, their confidence all shined and I admired them for it.”

In the end, though, there are other factors that come into play. She explained:

“There were women who had developed feelings for men on the other side of the wall. However, it is also dependent on how the men are connecting with everyone as well.”

While some found Vanessa’s comments to be questionable and even offensive, Danielle said she isn’t taking the remarks to heart, adding:

“The hosts had minimal interaction or involvement during our time in the pods so her comment could have been an assumption or something she heard from other team members… After getting to know Vanessa on a personal level, I can say that she genuinely cares about the cast.”

So it looks like Danielle — who found love with and married Nick Thompson — doesn’t have an answer to the question Vanessa was asked, but at least we know it probably has nothing to do with a lack of confidence on the fuller-figured contestants’ parts.

What do U think about all this?

