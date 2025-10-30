Got A Tip?

Love Is Blind's Sparkle Megan Reveals She Welcomed A Secret Baby During Reunion!

Love Is Blind’s Sparkle Megan Reveals She Welcomed A Baby During Reunion!

Sparkle Megan is a momma!

Megan Walerius made the big announcement during the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion on Wednesday night!

As Perezcious readers know, she fell in love with single dad Jordan Keltner in the pods. She got to meet his son Luca, but ultimately, broke up with Jordan for fear that their lifestyles were too different. And heartbreakingly, after the split, Meg questioned if she was “even cut out to be a mom.” So sad!!!

But the universe had other things in mind! Just months after splitting, the 35-year-old got pregnant! During the reunion, Megan revealed:

“I am a mom now. I had a baby boy two and a half months ago.”

She gushed:

“I have a little boy and he is my whole world. And, you know, I now know more than ever I was meant on this Earth to be a mom, and he’s amazing. Our family’s very happy.”

Aww!!!

The little boy’s name is Brooks. And he’s just too cute! Look!

OMG! Adorable!

Her partner and baby daddy, Paul, 46, was in the audience! Megan said they were introduced by a mutual friend three months after filming wrapped, and got “pregnant three months into dating.” Everything was fast-tracked, she candidly reflected:

“We definitely had our ups and downs. I’m not going to say it was perfect, but Paul’s been amazing and we’re — we’re very happy.”

Sharing what she’s learned most since this new chapter of her life started, the reality star expressed:

“I’m definitely learning to be a lot more selfless. I think becoming a mom is the ultimate act of selflessness. It’s given me a lot more empathy too for Jordan and being a single dad. I applaud Jordan for even doing this experiment and putting his heart out there. It’s really special.”

Also, while she told Jordan before the taping, nobody else on the cast knew! Some had pointed out she was starting to get “thick,” but they had NO idea what was going on! It’s impressive she kept the secret so long! Though, pics of a mystery man and a baby at her house (who we now know are Paul and Brooks) were obtained by Page Six right before the reunion. Still, that’s a long time to keep it under wraps!

Many congrats to Sparkle Megan on this big life update!!

[Image via Netflix]

Oct 30, 2025 09:30am PDT

