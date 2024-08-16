Love Island's Tommy Fury Is PISSED Over Molly-Mae Hague Cheating Allegations! See His Response!

Tommy Fury is furious that he’s being accused of cheating!

In case you’re not caught up on the drama, Love Island UK star Molly-Mae Hague shocked the world when she revealed that the fan-favorite couple of the show were splitting after five years together. She announced she and Tommy would be parting ways just three weeks after the one year anniversary of their engagement — so sad!

Immediately, fans began to speculate that there was more to it than met the eye. And rightfully so! We mean, a sudden breakup that the reality star had contextualized with “I never imagined our story would end” is obviously going to raise some questions. And according to some of her close friends, the answers to those questions was that her soon-to-be hubby was an alleged serial cheater. Oof…

Sources close to Molly-Mae claimed she found out about his infidelity and kicked him to the curb, straight out of their multi-million dollar mansion in Cheshire. But now, a spokesperson for Tommy is firing back on those claims! And he doesn’t sound happy AT ALL!! In a statement to The Mirror on Friday, the rep said the pro boxer is “distraught” by all the infidelity allegations against him:

“Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers.”

Yikes. Sounds like this split is about to get a lot messier than anyone expected. Hopefully things can come to a peaceful conclusion for the sake of their 1-year-old daughter Bambi, at least.

[Image via Tommy Fury/Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram]