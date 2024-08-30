Love Island UK's Molly-Mae Hague Breaks Silence On Tommy Fury Breakup & Cheating Rumors -- Says THIS Is The 'Hardest' Part...

Molly-Mae Hague is speaking out about her messy split with former fiance Tommy Fury!

In case you missed it, the beloved Love Island UK couple announced earlier this month that they broke up after five years together. The news came as quite a shock to fans, with many questioning why Molly-Mae and Tommy decided to go their separate ways so suddenly. And her statement only raised more eyebrows…

The 25-year-old television personality made it clear she “never expected” their relationship to end — nor the way that it did! That’s bound to leave everyone curious about what the heck happened to them! Naturally, the speculation started from there… People began to talk online… And some of her close friends dropped a massive bombshell about what led to the split!

They claimed to The Sun Tommy was a serial cheater! Ugh! Molly-Mae allegedly found out the professional boxer “was unfaithful to her” several times and kicked him out of their multi-million dollar home in Cheshire after she confronted him. And she fully expects more women to come forward with stories about him cheating on her! So awful. Girl did not deserve that kind of treatment from her soon-to-be hubby. Naturally, a spokesperson for Tommy denied the claims, saying he “is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media.”

And he has continued to maintain his innocence since then. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday, saying:

“These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this”

Hmm…

But what does Molly-Mae have to say about the rumors going around? Don’t expect her to say too much! According to the influencer in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Thursday, her lips are sealed on the matter and will stay that way, for the sake of their baby girl Bambi. Well, for the most part. She did drop one inneresting tidbit at one point regarding the drama with Tommy! Molly-Mae told her followers:

“The last two weeks have been very, very real. It’s real life, and it’s something that we’ve been going through as privately as we can, but obviously not privately whatsoever because I haven’t really been able to get away from it in the last couple of weeks. And the last thing I want to do is come on here and fuel that more and just talk about it really because it’s just not my coping mechanism.”

In fact, she doesn’t “ever plan on talking about the last couple of weeks!” So sorry if you hoped she’d spill the tea! It’s not happening! The momma continued:

“I don’t really ever plan on talking about the last couple of weeks. It’s just not something I feel comfortable with. Like I say, this is real life. It is not drama, it is not tea, it is not a publicity stunt, as much as I wish it was. This is real life and it’s very sad and it’s very deep.”

Molly-Mae also noted that “it doesn’t feel right” to talk about what happened between her and Tommy, as she wants to keep things private “out of respect” for her ex:

“It’s just not nice. And I feel like everything over the last couple of weeks has really — It’s been a lot. It’s been a lot, and been blown way out of proportion. It’s all gotten a bit carried away with itself. And the last thing I want to do is be fueling that fire anymore and stirring the pot when it doesn’t need to be stirred.

Sounds like she’s not going to reveal whether he cheated or not — but she’s not denying the specifics we’ve heard either. She just doesn’t want this dirty laundry hung out her window! She continued about her ex:

“He is Bambi’s dad and I will always value him and respect him and obviously always have a lot of love for him. We were together for five years and it is very, very sad.”

Now, the content creator is “looking forward to pressing on” and “moving on” with her life. And to help her get back to her normal, she’s continuing with her YouTube vlogs! So expect more videos! Just, you know, not on this subject. The clip went on to show her activities over the past week. However, she got real about how she is “dreading” the weekend as she’ll miss the “family time” she used to have with Tommy and Bambi:

“I’m kind of dreading this weekend because I feel like weekends are crap. When you’re going through a breakup, I feel like weekends are literally the worst. Because weekends are always something for me that I really look forward to.”

To her, the weekends are the “hardest time” now as she gets “lonely” and “sad” at times. In general, Molly-Mae admitted she struggles a lot with different times of the day — like mornings and evenings are “horrendous” for her. The afternoon is the only break she has from her intense feelings as she is too “busy” to think about everything that has happened over the past few weeks. It’s when “things slow down” that it all comes rushing back. Oof.

Despite the challenging time, Molly-Mae feels things will get better and “easier” for her. She just needs time to process. And time does heal all wounds! Watch her video (below):

We continue to wish nothing but the best for Molly-Mae! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Molly-Mae Hague/YouTube, Tommy Fury/Instagram]