It's OVER! Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich Broke Up After Just One Month Of Dating

It appears Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich are dunzo!

An insider close to the 31-year-old actress revealed to E! News that Hale is no longer with the 51-year-old actor, saying:

“Her and Skeet had a very brief romance and were seeing each other for about a month, but aren’t dating. They are still friendly and in touch, but it’s nothing serious. They aren’t consistently seeing each other, and Lucy is focusing on herself right now. She’s very much single but thinks Skeet is a great guy.”

Related: Lucy Used To Be ‘Deathly Afraid’ Of Being Single & Attracted To ‘Damaged People’

So sad, but we guess it’s on to the next then!

The former couple was said to have met through mutual friends while working in the Archie Comics universe, Us Weekly reported. In case you didn’t know, the Pretty Little Liars alum previously played the titular character in Katy Keene before its cancellation, and the Scream villain had been a series regular on Riverdale before leaving the series after season 4. In 2020, Hale even appeared on a crossover episode on the hit CW series. A source told E! at the time of their February-March coupling:

“They know a lot of the same people in the acting circle and connected recently. It’s very new. They are both really into each other and have been dating for about a month. It’s pretty casual, but they are having fun and have been seeing each other frequently.”

Hale and Ulrich then sparked romance rumors after being spotted on a El Lay lunch date back in Feb. They were also photographed packing on the PDA, with an eyewitness telling People:

“They arrived in his car and walked to the restaurant with his arm around her shoulders. They waited about 10 minutes for a table during which time she had her arm wrapped around him. After eating he reached over and kissed her twice before getting up and walking to his car. He opened the door for her. They were super into one another. PDA from when they arrived until when they left.”

The pair’s 20-year age difference had raised some eyebrows, but as a source explained to Us, it didn’t “bother them. They are both kind and have a funny but dark sense of humor.”

Before hooking up with Skeet, Lucy had been linked to Bachelor alum Colton Underwood after they were spotted on a date in July 2020. However, they both confirmed their single status in respective interviews soon afterward. The former NFL player came out as gay in an interview with Good Morning America last week, which Hale reacted to in an Instagram Story post hours later.

“I’m really, really happy for you @coltonunderwood. You deserve to be seen, heard, and accepted for exactly who you are. Brave, bold moves and I’m HERE FOR IT.”

What are your reactions to Lucy and Skeet seemingly breaking up, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Brian To/WENN]