NEW COUPLE ALERT! Lucy Hale Spotted Kissing Riverdale Daddy Skeet Ulrich!

Attention Riverdale stans! Your weirdest slash fiction is about to be validated!

In a twist too far-fetched for the show — but just right for real life — FP Jones and Katy Keene are actually dating!

That’s right, Lucy Hale, who plays Katy Keene in the titular spinoff, was spotted kissing Skeet Ulrich, aka FP Jones, father of Jughead. Apparently he’s more than just Cole Sprouse‘s daddy! Who would have seen that coming??

The apparent new couple were photographed on Sunday holding hands while having lunch at an outdoor eatery in El Lay. At one point in the video — which you can see over HERE — she kisses his hand before some straight up smooches ensue.

We’re not sure how long this has been going on, but it’s clearly looking heavy. As they leave the restaurant, the Scream alum wraps his arms around the Pretty Little Liar from behind — not exactly a move you’d pull on the first few dates. We’d guess they met as part of their involvement in the CW hit, maybe even bonding over leaving the universe — Katy Keene was canceled after just one season, just a month after Skeet left Riverdale because he “got bored creatively.”

At 31 years old, Lucy is a full 20 years younger than the ’90s heartthrob — though a bit older than his last girlfriend. For those who missed that debacle, Skeet was skeeting with a 28-year-old Instagram model named Megan Blake Irwin.

That relationship ended in an extremely ugly way. After she was spotted with Demi Lovato‘s ex Luke Rockhold, the 51-year-old told fans on social media they split up because “she’s a prostitute.” He wasn’t even just calling names either, when someone called him out for sexism he clarified he was sincerely saying she was an escort:

“I’m the jerk? When someone pretended to be something they aren’t for their own gain? All while sleeping with people for money? Maybe you need to evaluate your own morals.”

Well. We hope things go better with Lucy.

The PLL alum was last linked romantically to Bachelor star Colton Underwood. Back in July the two were spotted on casual hiking dates in the LA area. We knew she was a huge Bachelor fan, so we thought it was a dream come true for her — but we guess even the best dreams have to end.

Anyway, what do YOU think of Riverdale’s surprising new couple??

