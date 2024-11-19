Lucy Liu Remembers When Drew Barrymore Had To HIDE From Boyfriend In Her Bushes After Breakup!

Everybody needs a friend like Lucy Liu.

The Red One star stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday to promote the new holiday blockbuster and couldn’t refrain from telling the story of the time she found Drew Barrymore hiding from an ex… In her bushes! LOLz!

The TV host was the first to bring up the story, raving about how nothing heals heartbreak like a good friend. She told Lucy:

“I was thinking literally about this time where I came over to your house and I was going to spend the night because I had just broken up with someone and I was depressed … There’s nothing better in heartbreak than your girlfriends.”

So sweet! We love that their friendship extended beyond the roles in the Charlie’s Angels movies in such a close and lasting way!

Drew added that Lucy invited her over so she could take her out for a drink — but that’s when the Shazam: Fury of the Gods star interjected. She reminded Drew it was worse than just being depressed. Drew was SCARED! Lucy recalled:

“Well, let’s clarify for a second. If you don’t remember, I found her hiding in my bushes. She was hiding, she rang the gate and was hiding and I came out and I was like, ‘Where is — I don’t see anyone here.’ And then you kind of came out of the bushes with leaves in your hair and you were like, ‘I don’t want him to see me here.’ Remember? And I was like, “What are you doing? Get in the house!’ She was hiding literally in the bushes.”

OMG! We can sooo picture that — leaves in the hair and all! LOLz! It’s not clear which ex Drew was hiding from, but clearly he knew she would potentially be seeking refuge at her bestie Lucy’s house. So glad they’re able to laugh about that now, it sounds AWFUL! That’s what sisterhood can do…

You can watch the full clip, also featuring Lucy’s new co-star Kiernan Shipka (below):

