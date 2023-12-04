Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Is ECSTATIC After Their Reconciliation!

Britney Spears is making big steps in healing her relationship with her momma!

On Monday, a paparazzo caught up with Lynne Spears at the airport, where she was flying back home to Louisiana after spending her daughter’s 42 birthday with her in El Lay. Per TMZ, the 68-year-old was all smiles when she was asked:

“How does it feel to finally reunite with your daughter after all these years?”

She didn’t have much to say, but the look on her face showed pure joy as she replied:

“Wonderful.”

The photog went on to ask about Brit Brit herself, telling the author:

“You’ve been patient. You’ve been gracious through all of this. It has not been easy, but how is she doing? Now that you’re back in her life.”

Again, Lynne seemed to keep it short and sweet with the pap — but smiled as she revealed her daughter was “happy” now that they’re getting along again.

And they certainly seemed happy together! The Oops… I Did It Again singer’s hairstylist posted some super sweet snapshots of the mother-daughter duo to Instagram — and just look!

PICTURED: Britney Spears REUNITES with estranged mother Lynne! Singer sweetly embraces mom as pair mend explosive feud on her 42nd birthday… after Lynne was accused of selling star's belongings https://t.co/sLtqluvSqs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 3, 2023

Aww!

Thankfully after that scary accident with her beloved pooch, the rest of Britney’s birthday weekend with her mom and brother Bryan seemed to be a truly healing experience. We’re so glad to hear things seem to be moving in a positive direction! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

