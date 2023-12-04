Britney Spears Poses Nearly-Nude Again & Has VERY Candid Thoughts About Her Recent 42nd Birthday!

Britney Spears decided to go nearly nude on Sunday night, showing off MORE skin like she’s been doing for quite a while now. Oh, and she has some eye-popping thoughts about her recent birthday!

Of course, the Toxic singer turned 42 years old on Saturday. But she doesn’t feel like she’s 42! Not even a little bit!

Taking to Instagram late on Sunday evening, the Louisiana native opted to share this message about how she feels like she is actually six years old, and not 42, after her most recent birthday:

“I finally found a bra from Victoria’s Secret that doesn’t hurt !!! I love a push up bra but I don’t like padded push up bra !!! This bra is genius … it pushes you up and there’s no padding !!! Also it’s silk !!! I don’t even feel like I’m wearing anything and it’s a pretty color too !!! 40 can suck my d**k !!! I turned 6 this year. I feel six most of the time anyways !!!”

Well then!!

Oh, and she’s talking about a push-up bra from Victoria’s Secret in that caption, too, because the message was posted with this accompanying video (below):

Damn!!!

Whether or not she feels like she’s 42, Britney is definitely at it again…

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]