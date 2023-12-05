Britney Spears Finally Reconciling With Sister Jamie Lynn After Mom??

Britney Spears smoothed things over with her mom — but she isn’t stopping there!

As we reported Monday morning, the 42-year-old’s mom was in great spirits as she left El Lay for Louisiana, following visiting her daughter for the weekend. Lynne Spears and her son Bryan visited Brit Brit to celebrate her birthday, and according to the adorable pictures posted from the bash, everyone looked to be getting along great. So awesome!

The Toxic singer is working hard on fixing her relationships with her fam — and her little sis Jamie Lynn was apparently due to be part of the mix over the weekend, too! Sources told TMZ on Monday that the Pop Princess had been in communication with her loved ones for WEEKS before her birthday — and even invited the Zoey 101 alum to join the festivities! But she’s still out of the country for the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! shoot. So she couldn’t attend.

After the release of her explosive memoir The Woman In Me, it’s clear the Oops… I Did It Again singer is doing exactly what she said she wanted to: after getting it off her chest, she’s putting all the toxicity in the past. One insider told the outlet:

“Britney wants to make things right with her family. She thinks it’s time to start healing.”

Such a mature and loving stance — especially after all she’s been through! We can’t help but wonder if Jamie Spears will follow soon thereafter. Maybe that’s too far…

The question is, will Jamie Lynn go for it? She’s been vocal about their problems herself — including on I’m A Celeb. But she just left the show! And her exit could actually double as an olive branch if Brit is really concerned about her kid sis speaking about her on TV. Hmm…

