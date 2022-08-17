Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down Those Megan Fox Breakup Rumors!

Don’t worry! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly won’t be joining the long list of celebrities who have broken up this year! At least, not this month…

Rumors of trouble in paradise between Megan and MGK have been floating around on social media lately. Fans started to believe the twin-flame souls really called it quits after noticing the Jennifer’s Body star hasn’t posted a picture of the couple on her usually consistently couple-y Instagram since way back in June!

It also doesn’t help that reports came out around the same time that friends have noticed problems between the twosome, noting they’ve been constantly “fighting”. An insider told The Sun recently:

“They had a good time at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding and looked super cute. But friends are worried they could be on the rocks as they have been fighting a lot and getting on each other’s nerves. They had an amazing relationship for the first year but now Megan often feels she is dealing with a grown-up child. He can also be prone to jealousy whenever she talks to other men.”

Adding fuel to the split speculation, Megan also never showed up to MGK’s concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium in his hometown in Cleveland, Ohio, over the weekend. That was the final straw for a lot of fans, who took these incidents as a clear sign the couple called off their engagement. Yikes…

Despite the rumors, though, it looks like they are very much still together! Sources close to the couple told TMZ on Wednesday that they have NOT split and everything is as good as ever. As for why the pair haven’t been seen together in a hot minute? The insider argued Megan and MGK can’t spend all their time together — they have jobs and kids — but that doesn’t mean they aren’t totally fine.

Hmm. We don’t know about that as proof — because they proved for several months that they could be together all the time. Or at least they could make it look that way on social media. Not the way it looks now.

But if you want more proof, MGK is happy to oblige. The 32-year-old singer himself attempted to put the rumors to bed by referring to Megan as his “wife” onstage at his performance in Cleveland on Saturday. While sporting a bloody cut after smashing a wine glass on his face earlier in the night, he said:

“I talked to my wife before I got on stage tonight, and I said – She said ‘when you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything, you don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you, so just give them the best f**king performance of their life.’”

His “wife”, see?

So probably safe to say everything is alright in their relationship at this time! But in case fans still weren’t convinced, MGK and Megan made it crystal clear that they were still an item when they were photographed together grabbing lunch in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday. The pair packed on the PDA while walking in the area and wrapped their arms around each other. You can ch-ch-check out the photos HERE.

So there you have it folks! The twin flames are still going strong for the time being! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

