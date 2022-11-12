Madonna Has Fans Concerned After Posting ‘Strange’ Videos On Social Media

Madonna has some fans worried right now.

In recent weeks, the 64-year-old pop icon has been posting a slew of increasingly “strange” videos across her social media accounts – which has shocked and concerned social media users. Most recently, Madonna hopped on Instagram Stories Friday to share a video of herself staring vacantly at the camera inside a dark car, while her 1992 track Waiting plays in the background. She gave her followers super close-ups of her face. You can take a look at the post (below):

Earlier this week, Madonna then shared another video on the ‘gram in which she posed sexually with different objects and licked water out of a dog bowl while The Stooges’ song I Wanna Be Your Dog played with the clip. Watch the video (below):

Following the video, many people were not only concerned for her well-being but shocked by her recent behavior. And they did not hold back in letting her know it in the comments section. See some of the reactions below:

“Embarrassing doesn’t even begin to describe this… ugh…” “You r a star, you do not need to do strange things to show who u r! Let it to the beginners!!!” “Boy she has lost it..but who’s going to be the one to tell her!! So sad to see the decline of a legend!” “WTF woman? What have you done to yourself? You do realize a 64 year old woman drinking from a dog’s bowl looks ridiculous right? Do you even look at your comments? God I hope so.” “disappointing yet again. All recent posts are shockingly disappointing and sad.” “This is so sad to see” “It’s getting more and more embarrassing.It’s not easy to be your fan anymore. You were an icon sadly now without style”

However, other fans slammed the harsh remarks and reminded everyone that Madonna is known for pushing boundaries, saying:

“The verbal abuse from the fans is unnecessary totally unacceptable” “This is Madonna! THE Madonna! She didn’t get where she is from being conventional. Carry on doing you and give bored minds someone to talk about” “Keep pushing people’s buttons and keep making them uncomfortable!” “Why is everyone so upset?? Lol… Maybe she doesn’t want to be what you want her to be….Iconic and authentic to herself.”

No matter what, we just hope Madonna is OK at the end of the day. What do you think about her recent social media post, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Madonna/Instagram]