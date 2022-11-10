Like Mother, Like Daughter! Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Drops NSFW Music Video!

Lourdes Leon is following in her momma Madonna’s footsteps with her new music!

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer (who performs under the moniker Lolahol) dropped a new music video for her second single, C**tradiction, from her debut EP Go — and she took a page out her mother’s with NSFW visuals! In the clip, Lourdes starts the sultry performance by singing inside a barn with a bed while wearing a white tank top and shorts. It then cuts to a scene where she is in black lingerie as she sits on a white horse.

Elsewhere, Lourdes can be seen lying and crawling on top of a wooden table covered in food and flowers, as well as swinging from a rope while dressed in a black corset dress. As the video gets toward the end, the video switches to different scenes, including images of the model moving on the floor of a barn or holding a butterfly. She truly channeled her mom for this video! You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

