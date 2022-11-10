Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Lourdes Leon

Like Mother, Like Daughter! Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Drops NSFW Music Video!

Like Mother, Like Daughter! Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Drops NSFW Music Video!

Lourdes Leon is following in her momma Madonna’s footsteps with her new music!

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer (who performs under the moniker Lolahol) dropped a new music video for her second single, C**tradiction, from her debut EP Go — and she took a page out her mother’s with NSFW visuals! In the clip, Lourdes starts the sultry performance by singing inside a barn with a bed while wearing a white tank top and shorts. It then cuts to a scene where she is in black lingerie as she sits on a white horse.

Related: Taylor Swift Edits Anti-Hero Music Video To Remove ‘Fat’ Reference After Backlash!

Elsewhere, Lourdes can be seen lying and crawling on top of a wooden table covered in food and flowers, as well as swinging from a rope while dressed in a black corset dress. As the video gets toward the end, the video switches to different scenes, including images of the model moving on the floor of a barn or holding a butterfly. She truly channeled her mom for this video! You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

WOW!

What did you think of the music video, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions in the comments below!

[Image via Chemical X Records/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 09, 2022 16:48pm PDT

Share This