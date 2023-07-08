What Does Madonna's Narcan Injection Mean? Experts Weigh In…

Everyone just wants to know what’s going on with Madonna amid her health scare!

As we’ve reported, the 64-year-old superstar was rushed to the hospital on June 24 after she was found unresponsive in her home in New York. Her manager Guy Oseary revealed to everyone that she “developed a serious bacterial infection” that landed her in the ICU for several days. Then, more details about the situation came out – with sources claiming she had been sick for several weeks.

But Madonna’s health scare allegedly turned out to be even scarier than we first thought. A report came out from Radar Online this week that the pop icon had to be revived with Narcan! For those who don’t know, Narcan or Naloxone is typically used in an emergency to save someone who is suffering from a drug overdose. But does this mean Madonna actually OD’d? Not necessarily. You see, the National Institute on Drug Abuse‘s website says it supposedly can be used to reverse acute septic shock. Madonna reportedly suffered from septic shock as a result of the infection. As Pfizer, a manufacturer of naloxone, even states on its website:

“Naloxone has been shown in some cases of septic shock to produce a rise in blood pressure that may last up to several hours; however this pressor response has not been demonstrated to improve patient survival.”

The site continued:

“In some studies, treatment with naloxone in the setting of septic shock has been associated with adverse effects, including agitation, nausea and vomiting, pulmonary edema, hypotension, cardiac arrhythmias, and seizures. The decision to use naloxone in septic shock should be exercised with caution, particularly in patients who may have underlying pain or have previously received opioid therapy and may have developed opioid tolerance. Because of the limited number of patients who have been treated, optimal dosage and treatment regimens have not been established.”

Radar Online also noted that nothing is pointing to Madonna needing Narcan due to drug use or an overdose. However, many doctors and medical professionals aren’t buying it! They have chimed in on the situation and insisted that Narcan does not normally treat septic shock. See some of the reactions (below):

It is really, really depressing when I see someone who has a ruptured brain aneurysm who has gotten 30 mg of naloxone and now most likely doesn’t even have the minimal relief of their own endogenous opioids. Or someone with asthma. Or Madonna with septic shock. These are painful. — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) July 6, 2023

We have many medicines that can literally, directly increase blood pressure. Naloxone would only do so in septic shock indirectly, by making the person in septic shock experience so much discomfort they release adrenergic chemicals (like adrenaline) because they are suffering. — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) July 6, 2023

I have no idea at all what happened to Madonna but naloxone doesn't turn into a magical blood pressure medication when it's given to celebrities. — Claire Zagorski, MSc, LP (@clairezagorski) July 6, 2023

So now, this begs the question: What’s really happened with Madonna? Did she get injected with Narcan – and not because of septic shock? Did her manager make up a story to cover alleged drug use? It’s not unheard of in the entertainment industry! Or was she actually never injected the medicine, meaning Radar’s story was false? Who knows! But as we mentioned, experts seem very skeptical about the outlet’s report!

No doubt everyone has questions about what’s going on! At the time of the Narcan report, the outlet noted that “a spokesperson for Madonna had no comment.” So her team seems to be keeping their lips sealed on the matter, at least for now. At the end of the day, though, we wish Madonna nothing but the best as she continues to recover. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you buying Radar’s report? Let us know in the comments below.

