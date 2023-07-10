Madonna Finally Breaks Silence After Scary Hospitalization!

Madonna is opening up to her fans for the first time since her health scare!

The Queen of Pop shared her first statement since she was hospitalized for a severe bacterial infection on Monday morning. The Like A Prayer artist took to her Instagram with a lengthy update and a new selfie, telling fans:

“Thanks for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt all your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.”

The Grammy winner is momma to Lourdes Leon, 26, who was by her side in the hospital, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, and Mercy James, 17. We’ve heard they were so scared during all this — they must be so relieved their mom is doing okay!

While worrying for her kids, the hard-working Material Girl vocalist also had another important thing on her mind at the time — her upcoming Celebration Tour. Speaking to fans about the scheduled shows, she explained:

“My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I count be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M”

Wow! It’s so good to hear her speak so positively about her recovery! And we’re glad she’s taking the time she needs to heal before hitting the road for tour, which was originally scheduled to start on July 15.

As Perezcious readers know, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, was first to reveal her health issues late last month, days after she was hospitalized with “a serious bacterial infection.” Insiders then claimed the 64-year-old was found unresponsive on June 24 and rushed to a NYC hospital where she was intubated for at least one night and spent several days in the ICU. A report for Radar Online even claimed she had to be revived with Narcan, though that has yet to be confirmed or solidly explained. Super intense! Thankfully, on Sunday, she was spotted on the Upper East Side walking with a friend, making it clear she was finally up and about.

We are sending Madonna nothing but love as she recovers!!

