Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Wife Peta Murgatroyd Reveals She Suffered Three Harrowing Miscarriages In Last 2 Years

This is so heartbreaking.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s wife is opening up about suffering three miscarriages in just two years — and the details are truly harrowing. Speaking to People on Tuesday, Peta Murgatroyd revealed she first experienced a pregnancy loss during the pandemic in 2020. She was in a Whole Foods bathroom for the “shocking” situation, she recalled:

“I was sitting in the bathroom sobbing. I’m surprised nobody walked in because I was crying so heavily and wailing, one of those deep cries. That was something that will probably live with me for the rest of my life, being on that toilet by myself, knowing what was happening and not being able to stop it.”

The dancer, who also stars on Dancing With The Stars alongside her husband, added that the pregnancy loss made her feel “embarrassed” and “ashamed,” especially because she had prided herself on being healthy and into fitness:

“I’m somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system.”

Maksim remembered it been hard to hear the news over the phone, adding:

“I think the darkest part is when the person you are in love with calls you and she says that she had a miscarriage in the bathroom, that’s as dark as it can get.”

Tragedy struck again just nine months later after already suffering from “months and months of crying” and “a lot of denial.” This time, Peta was about to get on a flight to New York to tell Maksim that she was pregnant in person, but instead, she learned she had miscarried. She once again had to call him to share the devastating news, causing Maksim to become “really upset,” he candidly shared:

“I never thought that two healthy, athletic people could be in a predicament like this. It’s a lot to process.”

The Ukraine native, now a “changed man” from the experiences, was in his home country when Peta suffered her third miscarriage in October 2021. She wasn’t aware that she was even pregnant at the time, but she learned when she was sent to the hospital with a severe case of COVID-19 that left her unable to care for their 5-year-old son Shai, she detailed:

“I had no strength. I couldn’t open a dishwasher. I couldn’t open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast. It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic.”

After already going through so much heartbreak, she admitted that not knowing was “better” for her mental health, she explained:

“I didn’t have that super joyous moment of, ‘I’m pregnant again!’ I just had the moment of, ‘You lost it.’”

Which we are sure was still just as devastating. Of course, it was also difficult for the couple to be separated at that time, the 42-year-old chimed in:

“To not be there [with her]… it’s crazy. It makes you feel helpless.”

Our hearts hurt for all that this family has been through in the last few years!

Maksim and Peta have been open about wanting another child ever since they welcomed Shai in 2017, so we hope that’ll happen one day. They have now begun working with a team of specialists and have started the in vitro fertilization process. Peta’s doctors also think she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can cause ovulation and fertility issues. But with her new support system, the 35-year-old feels hopeful about the possibility of giving her son a sibling, she concluded:

“For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited. I’m in a much happier place. I got answers.”

She continued:

“I don’t have any other words but hope and positivity. I’m crossing my fingers that this is going to work.”

We’re sending them our well-wishes and good vibes as they try to make this second child a reality! What an emotional journey they’ve been on. Hear more of her story (below).

Wow… Sending them so much love! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via People/YouTube & Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram]