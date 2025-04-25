Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Only ONE Malcolm In The Middle Star Being Recast For Sequel Series High School Teacher Allegedly CAUGHT ON CAMERA Poisoning Husband's Smoothie With Breaking Bad Plant! Aaron Paul Doesn't Get ANY Breaking Bad Residuals From Netflix?! Vanderpump Rules Meets Breaking Bad! Bryan Cranston Explained Why Donald Trump's MAGA Slogan Is Racist In The Simplest Terms! They Make HOW MUCH?! You’ll Never Guess The Biggest Movie & TV Stars’ Salaries This Year! The 2021 Golden Globe Nominations Have Arrived!! Did Your Fave Make The Prestigious List?! Super Bowl 2020: All The Hilarious & Heartwarming Commercials From The Big Game! Two Arkansas Chemistry Professors Arrested In Real-Life 'Breaking Bad' Drug Scheme! Donald Trump Takes Credit For There Being No Aviation Deaths In 2017 & Twitter -- Including Bryan Cranston -- Lets Out An Exasperated Sigh Say What? Margot Robbie Once Found A Human Foot In Nicaragua! James Corden Recounts The Unexpected Birth Of His Newborn Daughter 'Beyonc├â┬⌐' -- Watch!

Frankie Muniz

Here's Your FIRST Look At The Malcolm In The Middle Reboot!

First Look At Malcolm In The Middle Reboot!

They’re really back!

Frankie Muniz just shared the very first look at the Malcolm in the Middle reboot since the four-part Disney+ revival was announced in December!

Taking to X (Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon, the actor-turned-race car driver shared a BTS shot of him with TV parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, remarking:

“Always good to have Mom and Dad around!”

Cute!

Related: Why Frankie Muniz Will ‘Never’ Let His Son Become A Child Actor!

They all look SO happy to be back, too!!! Ch-ch-check it out:

Love!

All the main family cast members will return except for Dewey, originally played by Erik Per Sullivan. He quit acting in 2010 and will be replaced by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Thoughts?? Are you excited to see this family back or what?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)…

[Image via Fox Television Studios/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 24, 2025 19:26pm PDT

Share This