Here's Your FIRST Look At The Malcolm In The Middle Reboot!

They’re really back!

Frankie Muniz just shared the very first look at the Malcolm in the Middle reboot since the four-part Disney+ revival was announced in December!

Taking to X (Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon, the actor-turned-race car driver shared a BTS shot of him with TV parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, remarking:

“Always good to have Mom and Dad around!”

Cute!

They all look SO happy to be back, too!!! Ch-ch-check it out:

Always good to have Mom and Dad around! pic.twitter.com/7XH585hnZE — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) April 22, 2025

Love!

All the main family cast members will return except for Dewey, originally played by Erik Per Sullivan. He quit acting in 2010 and will be replaced by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Thoughts?? Are you excited to see this family back or what?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)…

