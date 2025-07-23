Got A Tip?

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Was Swimming With His 8-Year-Old Daughter When He Drowned -- How She Was Saved

Oof. Another heartbreaking detail about Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s death has been revealed.

As Perezcious readers know, The Cosby Show star drowned on Sunday while swimming in the ocean in Costa Rica amid a family vacation. But it turns out he wasn’t alone in the water. Police told ABC News on Wednesday that the actor was swimming with his 8-year-old daughter. Thankfully, she’s okay.

While the father-daughter duo were in the water, they got caught up in a rip current. Nearby surfers noticed them struggling to swim and dove in to help them. One surfer was able to get the little girl onto his board and swam her safely to shore. Such a relief.

A volunteer lifeguard then pulled the 54-year-old and another surfer to shore, where The Resident star was given 45 minutes of CPR before he was pronounced dead on the scene. It was determined he died by asphyxiation (lack of oxygen) by submersion. Police said both surfers survived. The Red Cross previously shared that a 35-year-old man “involved in the same incident” was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday, People confirmed the patient was discharged.

Malcolm kept his daughter very private and never shared her name publicly, though he gave her a shout-out on her birthday in an Instagram post in May. See (below):

We’re so glad the child was rescued, but what a deeply traumatic experience for her. We’re so sorry for her loss and sending her and all of Malcolm’s loved ones our thoughts and prayers.

Jul 23, 2025 15:20pm PDT

