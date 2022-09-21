Mama June Hospitalized For Mystery Medical Scare!

Mama June Shannon is having a very tough time!

On Wednesday, the reality star revealed to TMZ that she’s been hospitalized for a mysterious health scare — and doctors aren’t even sure what is going on! According to the 43-year-old, she went in for a routine checkup on Monday. It was just supposed to be a regular visit, but she ended up relaying to her doc how she’s been experiencing severe headaches and dizziness as of late. Apparently, the news was cause for concern because she was immediately admitted to the hospital! What?!

The Mama June: Road To Redemption star has now been in the hospital ever since, but there is very little info known on what condition she is suffering. She has undergone a series of scans and tests while everyone works to figure out a diagnosis. Scary! These must have been some painful headaches! At this time, Honey Boo Boo’s momma still doesn’t know what’s wrong.

This shocking health update comes following June’s tumultuous battle with addiction. The reality star’s drug issues reached a boiling point in 2019 when she was busted for cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia with her then-boyfriend Geno Doak. As can be the case with addicts, her habits tore a rift between her and her children, especially Honey Boo Boo AKA Alana Thompson.

Not only was it distressing for the 17-year-old Toddlers & Tiaras alum to see her mother in such an unwell condition, but June’s addiction lost the family a LOT of money. On For Real: The Story of Reality TV with Andy Cohen last year, she revealed she was spending nearly $4K a month at the height of her cocaine dependency. Yikes…

More recently, the TV personality lost custody of Alana, who now lives with her sister and legal guardian Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird. The legal decision was finalized in June with a Georgia court declaring it was in the “best interest of the child” for her to be looked after by Pumpkin. Perhaps some of this has been making her stressed? Who knows, anything could be impacting her health at this point!

June is clear on one thing: her current medical condition is not due to a relapse. She made sure the outlet knew whatever is going on with her body has nothing to do with substances. In May, she told E! News she was 29 months sober, too. Good to hear!

While her relationship with her family remains a bit rocky, she is being supported by her new husband, Justin Stroud, who has been by her side while she’s in the hospital. So sweet! Here’s to hoping doctors can figure out a way to make her feel better soon. We hope nothing too serious is going on!!

