Mama June Apologized To Honey Boo Boo For Horrible Past Behavior -- In A Birthday Text!

Mama June Shannon apologized to her daughter for her past behavior — through a birthday text?

As you know, Shannon has an estranged relationship with her children after getting arrested for cocaine possession back in 2019. Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, was even removed from her mom’s custody after a failed intervention and placed in the care of older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird. Since then things have been rocky between the mom and daughters — so much so Mama is still apparently persona non grata at the Pumpkin household.

Related: Lisa Vanderpump Mourns Her Miniature Horse After It Passed ‘Unexpectedly’

Alana celebrated her 17th birthday over the weekend — we know, can you believe it?! In attendance were her family and her much older boyfriend Dralin Carswell, but one very important person was missing from the festivities — her mom! Mama June was nowhere to be seen at the party. But she did reach out!

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old sent a text wishing Alana a happy birthday on Tuesday, writing:

“Happy bday bitch hope u have a good day I am very proud of u with everything”

But it wasn’t just a bday message. The mother of four went on to apologize for everything she “put” her youngest child through:

“…graduating high school [is] a big deal but I know I have put you through a lot and I’m sorry but I’m here now when ever u need me I know I’m not perfect by no means but I’m trying my best I know there is ALOT to b worked and work through but I have confidence that will [happen]”

Taking responsibility and recognizing things need to change is a big step in recovery, way to go for Mama June… We appreciate that she sent such an olive branch. Sure, it’s just a text message, but baby steps with delicate matters like this, right?

She ended the text by wishing Honey Boo Boo a happy birthday again:

“love u bitch happy bday”

And it seems things are okay — or at least civil — between the two. Per the outlet, Alana responded to the text thanking her for the message and saying she “loves” her mom, too.

Aww

The text wasn’t the only gift the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star received from Shannon, though. A source tells the outlet her birthday wish list included a pair of Nike‘s new Low Triple Pink Dunks — a pricey $400 pair of shoes — which will reportedly be delivered next week! You can see a photo of the shoes (below):

CUTE! (Love the color!)

This is a BIG difference from Pumpkin’s reaction, who notably called the Mama June: Road To Redemption star a “terrible person” last month:

“She’s a f**king terrible person. We all see that Mama’s not gonna change.”

We wish Alana a happy birthday and she and her family the best. Hopefully June will follow through and do what’s best for herself and her children while she continues to heal.

What do U think about this apology, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram/June Shannon/Alana Thompson]