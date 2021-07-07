Man Bitten By Python 'In The Genital Area' While Using Toilet!

This is literally our worst nightmare come true!

A 65-year-old man living in Graz, Austria was casually using the bathroom early in the morning on Monday when he got the shock of his life! After feeling a “pinch,” he discovered a python, just over five feet long, had bitten his privates!!

OMG — the heart attack we would have if this happened to us!

According to a police report, the victim “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” just after sitting on the toilet at 6 a.m. in the province of Styria. Shocked by the unexpected bite, he looked down to see an albino reticulated python staring back at him. No, not the reptile pictured above — here’s what one looks like up close!

This kind of snake is native to Asia and can grow up to 29 feet long! So, we suppose things could have been MUCH worse had he been dealing with a fully grown creature, but still! It’s hard to believe he only felt a “nip.”

Like a true gentleman, the victim had a reptile expert come to the rescue to extract the animal from the toilet, clean it off, and return it to his neighbor, a 24-year-old living in a nearby apartment. While it’s still unclear how the snake made it into the neighbor’s toilet (or how it escaped its home), police believe it likely traveled through the drains.

*shudder*

See pictures of the snake retrieval in the video (below)!

LOLz!! We can all laugh now, but we would definitely not be laughing if were were that old man! Especially considering there’s more to the story!

It gets crazier…

When police checked in on the young neighbor who had lost his snake (but didn’t seem to realize yet), they discovered his apartment is home to 11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko that live in terrariums and drawers in his apartment! Um, DRAWERS?! No wonder that thing got loose! That is a lot of exotic wildlife to be next-door neighbors with!

Thankfully, the bathroom user only sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated in the hospital. However, things might not be looking so great for the animal lover responsible for the python. He is now facing a police investigation that will determine whether or not he’ll be charged for causing bodily harm by negligence. Yikes…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you ever be able to use the toilet again after experiencing something like this?! We’re not so sure… Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]