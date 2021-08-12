Dutch Tourist Dies After Choking On Car Keys In Barcelona Supermarket

A Dutch tourist died during a bizarre choking incident in Barcelona that still has police scratching their heads.

According to 20 Minutos, a 37-year-old man (not pictured above) entered a supermarket on Riera de Cassoles avenue “in an evident state of excitement and causing altercations” little after 10 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The man was clearly distressed about something, but staff reportedly couldn’t understand him, so they called the police — all while security guards restrained him and threw the man out for causing a scene.

As police arrived, the man collapsed on the ground and passed out. Officers from the Guàrdia Urbana performed CPR on him, before emergency workers took over and discovered that he had keys lodged in his throat.

The keys were removed by paramedics and the man was able to be stabilized in the ambulance as he was rushed to Sant Pau Hospital. Unfortunately, he died hours later at 2:15 a.m..

The publication notes that the man was on vacation with his family, who had been staying near the supermarket. They’ve been alerted and are said to be receiving assistance from the Dutch consulate and the Barcelona City Council.

The Mossos d’Esquadra police force is investigating the incident, including how the keys ended up in the tourist’s throat.

Our hearts go out to his family.

