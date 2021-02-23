Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith Just Welcomed Their Baby Boy!

Mandy Moore is a momma!

On Tuesday, the This Is Us actress revealed on her Instagram that she and her hubby Taylor Goldsmith had welcomed a baby boy named August Harrison Goldsmith, and she even shared a first glimpse of the little guy with her fans!

The A Walk To Remember alum posted:

S’cute!

As you’ll recall, the Candy singer first announced her pregnancy via Instagram on September 24 with a series of sweet black and white photos from a shoot where the Dawes frontman is seen cradling Moore’s baby bump!

Just a few days after announcing her pregnancy, the NBC star explained to fans via her IG Story that she had experienced a “tough” first few weeks of her pregnancy thus far. The 36-year-old shared that coffee was one of her “major food aversions” so far, but was aware it was a “small price to pay” to safely welcome her son:

“Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again? It’s one of my major food aversions right now (and I know— probably for the best) but it makes me sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed. Coffee’s not the only one. I don’t know about you, but I had the worst food aversions. I still can’t think about some things or look at them in the fridge. I had a really tough, like, first 15 weeks, I’d say.” After a nap, she checked back in to share: “I just woke up from a nap to many, many folks telling me it is not strange in fact to have a coffee aversion. Lots of ladies had coffee aversions during their pregnancy so I am not worried,. I’m fully accepting that my love of coffee will come back. And if not, it’s all good. Small price to pay.” The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on November 18, so we can only imagine how exciting it must be to enter a new year with their little guy. Announcing her pregnancy and surprise wedding via Instagram was totally full circle for the couple who actual met over the app! In May 2015, she shared a photo of Dawes’ albums, and the rest is history! Moore told People in 2017: “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!” How sweet!!

After watching her mother three kids on This Is Us, we have no doubt that she’s got this under control. Congratulations again, Mandy and Taylor!!

[Image via Mandy Moore/Instagram.]