Mandy Moore Is Pregnant! See The Bump AND The Gender Reveal!

Another quarantine baby is on the way!!

Mandy Moore announced on Thursday she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting a little one of their own next year! Taking to Instagram, the couple shared beautiful black and white photos from a shoot where the Dawes frontman is seen cradling Moore’s baby bump!

The This Is Us actress not only revealed the news of their coming addition but revealed the gender, too. She wrote in the caption:

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 “

Ch-ch-check out the message and pics of the parents-to-be (below)!

Mandy and Taylor are set to celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary on November 18, so we can only imagine how meaningful it will be knowing they’re on their way to expanding their family!

Congrats to them both!!

[Image via Taylor Goldsmith/Instagram]