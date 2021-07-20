Blake Lively Condemns 'Scary Exploitation' Of Celeb Kids After 'Frightening' Paparazzi Incident

Blake Lively isn’t letting up the pressure on the paparazzi.

As we previously reported, the momma of three slammed Daily Mail Australia after a “frightening” encounter with a paparazzo who she said “stalked” her children. The actress had some choice words for the tabloid, particularly for the “deceitful” way they presented the photos, which made her look engaged and happy with the photographer despite the fearful interaction.

Among other things, she wrote:

“Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children? … Please stop paying grown ass men to hide and hunt children.”

Scathing!

Following the takedown, the Gossip Girl alum expressed gratitude to the Instagram account Comments By Celebs for reposting the message. She commented on their page:

“Thank [sic] for sharing. One simple thing people can do is stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kid’s pictures. Feel free to report them. Or send a dm sharing why you don’t follow them. But it’s a simple way of only aligning with publications who have morality. And so many do.”

(FYI, we don’t post any paparazzi shots of celeb kids that have been taken without their consent.)

Her comment continued:

“All are trying to service an audience. So if that audience makes it clear they don’t want something—like photos of children obtained by men frightening and stalking them— the publication or account will do what the audience wants. It’s the only way that so many have already stopped. Because the people demanded it. So thank you to everyone who’s made that difference already. And thank you again for sharing. It’s f**king scary.”

Ryan Reynolds’ wife then shared the comment to her own IG Story, adding:

“And thank you to everyone–publications, accounts, all the PEOPLE–who have put their foot down to stop the scary exploitation of CHILDREN. You’re making a difference already!!! Thank you.”

Blake joins a long list of famous mommas who have fought against nonconsensual photos of their minor children, including, most recently, her pal Gigi Hadid. In her own IG missive, the model shared (in part):

“You know we have never intentionally shared our daughter’s face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

Seems like a pretty basic consideration we can all offer to these kids. Hopefully Blake’s message can help to move the needle on this issue.

