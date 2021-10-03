Grimes Explains Why She Trolled The Paparazzi By Reading Karl Marx Book After Elon Musk Split

It appears Grimes may have pranked the paparazzi who were following her around after her recent breakup with Elon Musk.

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer was snapped posing with a copy of Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto while walking down the street in an El Lay residential neighborhood. You can take a look at the images published by The New York Post HERE. Of course, the strange pictures soon went viral on social media at the time.

However, it turns out there may have been more to the story behind those snapshots. On Saturday, Grimes admitted on Twitter that she stage the photos of herself reading Karl Marx after photographers kept hounding her, explaining:

“Paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha. This whole thing is so funny I think my publicist is stressed, I should probably stop impulsively doing controversial things, my friend just had the book and the photogs were outside. I’ll prob regret this later hahaha.”

Grimes then added on Instagram that she “was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll” and clarified that she’s “not a communist,” saying:

“Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented).”

Concluding her lengthy message, the Entropy performer expressed that she is also open to more suggestions on ways to troll the paps in the future:

“Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!”

In case you missed it, her billionaire ex-boyfriend revealed that he and Grimes called it quits last month, telling Page Six:

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

We guess everyone has different ways of dealing with a breakup…

Reactions to those viral photos of Grimes, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

